Remains of a Nazi death camp
A medallion in the shape of the Star of David is shown after being discovered in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor, Poland September 18, 2014. An archaeological dig, which has been carried out since 2007, has recently revealed the...more
A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archeologist Wojciech Mazurek (L) takes pictures as archeologist and historian Anna Zalewska digs inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Recently uncovered bricks of a former gas chamber are seen inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A golden ring with an inscription in Hebrew is shown after being discovered in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A recently uncovered well, used by the prisoners in Camp 1, is seen in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists Yoram Haimi and Wojciech Mazurek (R) discuss in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archeologist and historian Anna Zalewska digs inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Recently uncovered bricks of a former gas chamber (bottom) are seen inside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A rusty road sign is seen outside the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Archaeologists dig in the perimeter of a Nazi death camp in Sobibor September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Next Slideshows
Cairo's Turkish bath
Inside a "hammam" or traditional Turkish steam bath.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
Catch a taxi to space
NASA partners with SpaceX and Boeing to build 'space taxis' to fly astronauts to the International Space Station.
Crunch time for Scottish decision
Images on the eve of Scotland's vote.
MORE IN PICTURES
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.