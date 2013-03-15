Edition:
Remembering America's war dead

<p>Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

