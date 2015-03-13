Edition:
Remembering Britain's war dead

Soldiers walk past St Paul's Cathedral before the Afghanistan service of commemoration in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
A young boy wearing medals arrives for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Guests watch as soldiers arrive for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Guests arrive for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the Prince Philip (L) arrive for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Members of the armed services, attend the Commemoration Service for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/John Stillwell

Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits along with members of the clergy and Prince William (R) and Prince Charles as they arrive to attend the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Prince Harry and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Princes Harry (L), Prince William, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, take part in the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral, London, March 13, 2015 REUTERS/Pool/John Stillwell

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) stands alongside Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and Ed Miliband the leader of the opposition Labour Party as they attend the Commemoration Service for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/John Stillwell

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and General Nicholas Houghton, Chief of the Defence Staff, listen to speeches during a reception at Guildhall, after the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral, London, March 13, 2015 REUTERS/Pool/John Stillwell

Britain's Prince Andrew leaves after a flypast of military aircraft, following the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence leave after the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after a flypast of military aircraft, following the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave after the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince Harry, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William watch the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince Harry salutes as he watches the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince Harry, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Charles watch the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A Royal Air Force Chinook forms part of a flypast for a Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan, over London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Carl Court

