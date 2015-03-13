Remembering Britain's war dead
Soldiers walk past St Paul's Cathedral before the Afghanistan service of commemoration in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A young boy wearing medals arrives for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Guests watch as soldiers arrive for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Guests arrive for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the Prince Philip (L) arrive for the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the armed services, attend the Commemoration Service for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/John Stillwell
Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits along with members of the clergy and Prince William (R) and Prince Charles as they arrive to attend the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Kirsty...more
Britain's Prince Harry and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Princes Harry (L), Prince William, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, take part in the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral, London, March 13, 2015 REUTERS/Pool/John Stillwell
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) stands alongside Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and Ed Miliband the leader of the opposition Labour Party as they attend the Commemoration Service for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London, March...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and General Nicholas Houghton, Chief of the Defence Staff, listen to speeches during a reception at Guildhall, after the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015....more
Britain's Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth take part in the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral, London, March 13, 2015 REUTERS/Pool/John Stillwell
Britain's Prince Andrew leaves after a flypast of military aircraft, following the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence leave after the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after a flypast of military aircraft, following the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip leave after the Afghanistan service of commemoration at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prince Harry, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William watch the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Harry salutes as he watches the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince Harry, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Charles watch the military parade following the Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral in London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Royal Air Force Chinook forms part of a flypast for a Service of Commemoration for Afghanistan, over London March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pool/Carl Court
Next Slideshows
Manhunt in Ferguson
The shooting of two police officers sparks an intense manhunt in Ferguson.
Locked up in Rikers
New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail.
Battle for Tikrit
Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.