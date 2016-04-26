Remembering Chernobyl
Portraits of "liquidators", emergency workers who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, are seen during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman holds a portrait of her relative, a victim of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts near the grave of a "liquidator", an emergency worker who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, during a commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the Mitino cemetery in Moscow,...more
A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man visits at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman stands near the grave of her brother, a "liquidator" or an emergency worker who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, during a commemoration ceremony on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster at the Mitino...more
A relative of the worker who died during the Chernobyl power plant disaster in 1986 visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Rescue workers who served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visit the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman holds portrait of her relative, a victim of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, as she visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Flowers lie at the memorial during a ceremony to honour victims of the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl power station, in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Rescue workers who served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visit the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A relative of the worker who died during the Chernobyl power plant disaster in 1986 lays flowers at the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman cries during a memorial service for victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in a church in Kiev, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman holds a portrait of her relative, a victim of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, as she visits the memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman lights a candle as she visits the memorial during a ceremony to honour victims of the nuclear accident at the Chernobyl power station, in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko lays flowers during a commemoration ceremony at a monument to "liquidators", emergency workers who fought the blaze at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, April 26,...more
Staff of the Chernobyl nuclear plant hold candles as they visit a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb...more
A rescue worker which served during the Chernobyl nuclear disaster visits a memorial during a commemoration ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A serviceman stands guard in front of a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died from the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
