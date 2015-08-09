Edition:
Pictures | Sun Aug 9, 2015 | 11:55pm BST

Remembering Ferguson

Michael Brown Sr. (C), at the spot where his son was killed, listens with other family members at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of his son Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. Several hundred people gathered in Ferguson, Missouri, to mark the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager by a white police officer that sparked protests and a national debate on race and justice. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A protest march led by Michael Brown Sr. walks the streets to mark the one year anniversary of the killing of son Michael Brown Jr. in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A partially burned American flag lies on the street near the spot where Michael Brown was killed before an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the his death in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Protesters perform a "die-in" while they take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Michael Brown Sr. (2nd R) leads a march after an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of his son Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A protester performs a "die-in" while people take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Protesters perform a "die-in" while they take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Protesters take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
The crowd listens at an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
A protester yells at police stationed outside the police department in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. . REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Ferguson police Sgt. Dominica Fuller (2nd L) listens to protesters yelling at her outside the police station in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Protesters hold up a pig's head from a pig roast outside the police department in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Laura Charles performs with fire sticks during a protest outside the police department in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Michael Brown Sr. (2nd R) leads a memorial march with family members for his son Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Capt. Ron Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol carries sleeping Quinn Edwards, 4, after taking him from his father Frankie (in shorts next to Johnson) to put him on his UTV during a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A girl carries an upside down U.S. flag during a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Michael Brown Sr., (R) father of Michael Brown killed by a Ferguson police officer in 2014, and other family members, walk by the spot where Brown was killed at the start of a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A young relative of Michael Brown places a stuffed animal at a memorial to Brown before a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A St. Louis County motorcycle police officer talks to protesters at a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Keylah Pool, 8, has face paint applied before a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A St. Louis County motorcycle police officer clasps hands with a protester at a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Michael Brown Sr., (3rd L) father of Michael Brown who was killed by a Ferguson police officer in 2014, places a stuffed animal at a memorial to his son before leading a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Georgia Haynes of the Mistory Dance Co. waits before a protest march in Ferguson, Missouri August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Protesters lie down in the street in a "die-in" outside the police department in Ferguson, Missouri August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A protester holds upside down American flags on top of a car outside the police department in Ferguson, Missouri August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A protester shouts slogans against police while people take part in a rally at Barclays Center marking the first anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, in Brooklyn, New York August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
