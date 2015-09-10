Remembering Flight 93
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. On September 11, 2001, one of the four planes overtaken by al Qaeda terrorists crashed into...more
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Emily Schenkel, wearing a pin of her aunt who was a flight attendant that died in Flight 93, speaks to media after touring the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
The time on the morning of September 11, 2001, when the first of four planes overtaken by al Qaeda terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center is chiseled into a path towards the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,...more
A United States Park Ranger walks through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A visitor explores the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Visitors looked at a photo of the crash site in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Debby Borza, whose daughter, Deora Frances Bodley, died in Flight 93, speaks to media after touring the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A United States Park Ranger walks through the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Airplane debris, which was recovered from the crash site of Flight 93, are seen featured in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Twisted utensils, which were recovered from the crash site of Flight 93, are seen featured in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A flight seating chart listing passengers and terrorists is featured in the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Ed Root, whose cousin, Lorraine Bay, was a flight attendant that died in Flight 93, speaks to media on a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Visitors pay their respects at the crash site of Flight 93, a United States National Park Service Memorial which opened on Wednesday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
United States Park Rangers walk through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Gordon Felt, whose brother died in Flight 93, leads a tour through the newly opened Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A general view of the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial, designed by architect Paul Murdoch, is seen in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Flight 93 souvenirs are advertised in a gift shop near the entrance to the newly opened Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Apple special event
Apple unveils the iPad Pro, AppleTV and new versions of its iPhone 6.
Sporty seniors
About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in a sports event organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv.
Sandstorm skies
A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, hospitalizing scores of people in Lebanon and disrupting air strikes and fighting in neighboring Syria.
Catholic Underground, NY
The Catholic Underground is a celebration of prayer and music run by the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.