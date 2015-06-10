Remembering Germanwings victims

People throw flowers on hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims of the Germanwings flight 4U 9525 plane disaster as they drive past the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany June 10, 2015, where 16 of the victims...more

People throw flowers on hearses carrying coffins with remains of victims of the Germanwings flight 4U 9525 plane disaster as they drive past the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany June 10, 2015, where 16 of the victims went to school. Forty four coffins with the victims' remains from the Germanwings crash on March 24 were flown from France to Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

