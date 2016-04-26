Remembering Hillsborough
Relatives embrace after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Relatives sing "You'll never walk alone" after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A relative reacts after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Relatives sing "You'll never walk alone" after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Phil Noble
The lapel badge of Trevor Hicks is seen as he arrives to hear the jury deliver its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Relatives sing "You'll never walk alone" after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A relative wears a photograph as they arrive to hear the jury deliver its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Bournemouth display a reef as tribute to the Hillsborough victims before the match, April 2016. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Doves are released during the 27th, and last, annual memorial service at Anfield, April 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy leaves a tribute for the 96 victims at Anfield, April 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman and two children arrive to attend the Hillsborough memorial service at Anfield, April 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman touches the memorial at Anfield, April 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A seat on row 96 at Anfield. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A boy pauses to touch the Hillsborough memorial. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool fans attend the 27th, and last, annual memorial service. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tributes for the 96 victims. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man weeps during a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary. REUTERS/Darren Staples
The Hillsborough disaster memorial. Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ryan Browne Livepic
Candles with handwritten messages and photographs of victims at the Hillsborough memorial outside Liverpool. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool fans hold up banners to form a message. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Supporters hold up a banner in memory of victims. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman leans on a young boy at a memorial service. REUTERS/Files
Floral tributes surround the memorial. REUTERS/Files
A Liverpool fan surveys the Kop end at Anfield after the club's last game in front of the stand, April 30, 1994. The wreaths in the foreground were left by relatives of victims from the Hillsborough disaster. REUTERS/Bob Collier
A view of the Liverpool memorial. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine
