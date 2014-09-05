Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 5, 2014 | 1:55pm BST

Remembering Joan Rivers

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 9
Marcia Tysseling stands and cries outside of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marcia Tysseling stands and cries outside of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 05, 2014
Marcia Tysseling stands and cries outside of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 9
A person walks by the marquee of The Laugh Factory comedy club put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person walks by the marquee of The Laugh Factory comedy club put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
A person walks by the marquee of The Laugh Factory comedy club put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 9
The media stand in front of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The media stand in front of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 05, 2014
The media stand in front of Mount Sinai hospital on the news that actress Joan Rivers had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 9
Flowers are placed on the ground in a makeshift memorial outside comedian Joan Rivers' former home on the news that the actress had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Flowers are placed on the ground in a makeshift memorial outside comedian Joan Rivers' former home on the news that the actress had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 05, 2014
Flowers are placed on the ground in a makeshift memorial outside comedian Joan Rivers' former home on the news that the actress had died, in New York September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 9
A sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Comedy Store's The Original Room, in West Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Comedy Store's The Original Room, in West Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
A sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers is seen at The Comedy Store's The Original Room, in West Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 9
Television journalists report from the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television journalists report from the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
Television journalists report from the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 9
Flowers and mementos are seen left on the star of comedian Joan Rivers as members of the media report from the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are seen left on the star of comedian Joan Rivers as members of the media report from the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
Flowers and mementos are seen left on the star of comedian Joan Rivers as members of the media report from the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 9
A person cycles under a sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person cycles under a sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 05, 2014
A person cycles under a sign put up in honor of comedian Joan Rivers at The Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
NYFW: Day 1

NYFW: Day 1

Next Slideshows

NYFW: Day 1

NYFW: Day 1

Highlights from New York Fashion Week.

05 Sep 2014
Joan Rivers: 1933 - 2014

Joan Rivers: 1933 - 2014

Comedian Joan Rivers has passed away at the age of 81.

04 Sep 2014
Protest at NYFW

Protest at NYFW

Animal activists protest a fashion show using horse-drawn carriages through Central Park.

04 Sep 2014
Highest paid TV actresses

Highest paid TV actresses

The ten top-earning actresses on television.

03 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures