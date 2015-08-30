Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Aug 30, 2015 | 2:15am BST

Remembering Katrina

Spectators watch as a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina passes through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund Fountain

Spectators watch as a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina passes through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund Fountain

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Spectators watch as a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina passes through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund Fountain
Close
1 / 20
The All For One brass band performs in a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

The All For One brass band performs in a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
The All For One brass band performs in a second-line parade marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
2 / 20
Dallis Watson and Dillan Joseph (front R) embrace outside of the New Orleans Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Dallis Watson and Dillan Joseph (front R) embrace outside of the New Orleans Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Dallis Watson and Dillan Joseph (front R) embrace outside of the New Orleans Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
3 / 20
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina walk to the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina walk to the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina walk to the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
4 / 20
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina pray at the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina pray at the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
Marchers marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina pray at the Mercedes Benz Superdome during the African American Leadership Project's "Hands Around the Superdome" event in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
5 / 20
The Kinfolk Brass Band performs at a Make It Right Foundation function marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

The Kinfolk Brass Band performs at a Make It Right Foundation function marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
The Kinfolk Brass Band performs at a Make It Right Foundation function marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
6 / 20
Tremone Wells, Hurricane Katrina survivor and Lower Ninth Ward resident, walks along the levee of the Industrial Canal one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tremone Wells, Hurricane Katrina survivor and Lower Ninth Ward resident, walks along the levee of the Industrial Canal one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Tremone Wells, Hurricane Katrina survivor and Lower Ninth Ward resident, walks along the levee of the Industrial Canal one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
7 / 20
Members of the local community listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama heralded the progress New Orleans has made rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina battered the area 10 years ago but said more needed to be done to overcome poverty and inequality. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Members of the local community listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama heralded the progress New Orleans has made...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Members of the local community listen as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama heralded the progress New Orleans has made rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina battered the area 10 years ago but said more needed to be done to overcome poverty and inequality. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 20
U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by local residents to an area rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama highlighted the "structural inequality" that hurt poor black people in New Orleans before the devastation of Katrina, during a visit to celebrate the city's progress 10 years after the storm. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by local residents to an area rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama highlighted the "structural inequality" that hurt poor black people in...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama is welcomed by local residents to an area rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. Obama highlighted the "structural inequality" that hurt poor black people in New Orleans before the devastation of Katrina, during a visit to celebrate the city's progress 10 years after the storm. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 20
A man and his dog watch a brass band perform on Bourbon Street one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A man and his dog watch a brass band perform on Bourbon Street one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A man and his dog watch a brass band perform on Bourbon Street one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
10 / 20
A New Orleans Police Department officer passes by boys tap dancing in the French Quarter one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A New Orleans Police Department officer passes by boys tap dancing in the French Quarter one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A New Orleans Police Department officer passes by boys tap dancing in the French Quarter one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
11 / 20
U.S. President Barack Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
U.S. President Barack Obama sits for lunch at Willie Mae's restaurant near downtown during a presidential visit to New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 20
Former U.S. President George W. Bush dances along with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Former U.S. President George W. Bush dances along with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Former U.S. President George W. Bush dances along with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
13 / 20
Local residents of the Lower Ninth Ward stand outside of the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center as U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to meet with local leaders and deliver a speech in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Local residents of the Lower Ninth Ward stand outside of the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center as U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to meet with local leaders and deliver a speech in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Local residents of the Lower Ninth Ward stand outside of the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center as U.S. President Barack Obama arrive to meet with local leaders and deliver a speech in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 20
Former U.S. President George W. Bush poses for a selfie with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Former U.S. President George W. Bush poses for a selfie with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Former U.S. President George W. Bush poses for a selfie with the Warren Easton Charter High School marching band one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
15 / 20
Former U.S. President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Former U.S. President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Former U.S. President George W. Bush talks with Ashantae Martin (L) and Ronjae Pleasant at Warren Easton Charter High School one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 20
A brass band performs in Jackson Square one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A brass band performs in Jackson Square one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A brass band performs in Jackson Square one day before the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
17 / 20
Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Performers from Gallery of the Streets participate in a ceremony at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
18 / 20
A woman marks the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by taking part in a remembrance and second-line parade down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

A woman marks the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by taking part in a remembrance and second-line parade down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
A woman marks the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina by taking part in a remembrance and second-line parade down St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
19 / 20
Women pray at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure, during a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Women pray at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure, during a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain

Reuters / Saturday, August 29, 2015
Women pray at the site of the 2005 Industrial Canal levee failure, during a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
I am fleeing my home, Syria

I am fleeing my home, Syria

Next Slideshows

I am fleeing my home, Syria

I am fleeing my home, Syria

For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Syria to Europe runs through Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary.

29 Aug 2015
Scuffle in the West Bank

Scuffle in the West Bank

Palestinians fight with an Israeli soldier while he detains a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in Nabi Saleh.

29 Aug 2015
Detained at the border

Detained at the border

The dramatic moment when a Syrian migrant family is detained after crossing the barbed wire into Hungary.

29 Aug 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures