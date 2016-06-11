Remembering Muhammad Ali
A banner stating "We Love You Muhammad" is displayed as well-wishers touch the hearse during the funeral procession through Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A hearse carrying the body of the late Muhammad Ali drives down Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A man throws a rose over the hearse carrying the remains of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession for the three-time heavyweight boxing champion in Louisville, Kentucky, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A hearse carrying the body of the late Muhammad Ali enters Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Lonnie Ali, the wife of Muhammad Ali, speaks at a public memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman runs with her child to touch the hearse carrying the body of Muhammad Ali as it drives down Broadway toward Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at a memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali in Louisville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pallbearers place Muhammad Ali's casket in the hearse as it prepares to begin a procession through his hometown. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL
Actor Billy Crystal speaks at a memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali in Louisville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Promoter Don King wipes his eyes as he arrives for the funeral service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young boy man runs beside the hearse carrying the body of Muhammad Ali with flowers as it drives down Broadway toward Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL
Asaad Amin Ali, Muhammad Ali's youngest son, attends a public memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pallbearer Will Smith leaves the funeral home to attend Muhammad Ali's memorial in Louisville. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL
Well-wishers touch the hearse carrying the body of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali during his funeral procession through Louisville. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Fans of late Muhammad Ali, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, walk over a bridge to get to the Belvedere to watch his memorial service on a large outdoor TV in Louisville. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Hamzah Abdul Malik gives a quranic recitation at a memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Brandon Liggons, 2, holds an image of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pallbearer Mike Tyson leaves the funeral home to attend Muhammad Ali's memorial. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL
The childhood house (pink) of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali is seen in the background as well-wishers surround the hearse. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman tries to touch the hearse carrying the remains of late boxing champion Muhammad Ali as it passes along a street of Ali's childhood neighborhood. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lonnie Ali, widow of Muhammad Ali, leaves the funeral home to begin a procession through his hometown of Louisville. REUTERS/Michael Clevenger/POOL
A boy dressed as a boxer stands as mourners gather outside Muhammad Ali's childhood home. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Natasha Mundkur, a student at the University of Louisville, speaks at a memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali in Louisville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People participate in the funeral procession for Muhammad Ali outside Ali's childhood home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rev Jesse Jackson arrives at a memorial service for Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hearse carrying the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali passes Ali's childhood home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boxing gloves hang on a historical marker outside Muhammad Ali's childhood home as mourners gather for the funeral procession. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The casket bearing the remains of Muhammad Ali is loaded into a hearse at the A D Porter & Sons funeral home during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at a memorial service. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, speaks at a public memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali in Louisville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jamani Booker, 6, (R) and Ramiya Taylor, 6, get lanyards from their grandmother showing an image of Muhammad Ali during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mourners crowd the venue for a public memorial service for the late boxer Muhammad Ali in Louisville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People pose for photos outside the childhood home of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mourners hold signs outside Muhammad Ali's childhood home during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
