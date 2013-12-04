Remembering Newtown
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in...more
Women embrace after observing a moment of silence nearby Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees
A boy holds on to a man's coat while they hug at a makeshift memorial near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a mass shooting took place, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sandy Hook Village firefighters observe a moment of silence near Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Obama reacts as Counterterrorism chief and adviser John Brennan briefs him on the details of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, December 14, 2012. The president later said during a television interview that it was "the worst day...more
A hearse carrying the casket of six-year-old Jack Pinto, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, is driven to the Newtown Village Cemetery during his funeral service in Newtown, Connecticut,...more
A woman holds a teddy bear as she walks to a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A flag that bears the names of the dead flies over a makeshift memorial in Sandy Hook after the December 14 shooting tragedy when a gunman shot dead 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 28, 2012...more
Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley is seen in family photos in his obituary during his funeral service in Bethel, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People grieve outside the overflow area of a vigil at the Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dolls are left at a memorial along a roadside leading to Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People at the Blue Colony diner observe a moment of silence for victims of the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A hearse leaves the funeral of six-year-old Benjamin Wheeler who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut, January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary...more
A sign, flag and flowers are seen outside a home honoring victims who died in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man hangs an angel atop a Christmas tree in a growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An angel ornament bearing the name of 47-year-old Dawn Hochsprung, the Principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School, hangs from a tree at the growing makeshift memorial for the victims of the shootings in Sandy Hook village in Newtown, December 19,...more
A police cruiser sits parked in the driveway outside Nancy Lanza's Sandy Hook Village home in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man comforts a boy, who was crying outside Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People attend the funeral service for Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. . REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Patrick Carroll holds stuffed animals as he looks at a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man plays a violin along Church Hill Road in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The faces of some of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are displayed on roses at a makeshift memorial in Newtown, Connecticut, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man wearing a Newtown EMS jacket talks with a woman holding a sleeping child, during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin...more
A woman wrapped in a Red Cross blanket holds a candle outside Newtown High School where U.S. President Barack Obama was speaking at a vigil for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16,...more
A girl stands with others waiting to enter Honan Funeral Home, where the family of six-year-old Jack Pinto was holding his funeral service, in Newtown, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A family prays as they kneel and stand over a makeshift memorial outside Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman cries during a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal church near Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Residents pray along the road to Sandy Hook Elementary School, a day after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emilie Parker in Ogden, Utah December 22, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
Firefighters kneel at a memorial at the Sandy Hook Elementary School sign in Newtown, Connecticut, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman cries as she pauses at a makeshift memorial near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut early Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A girl holds a stuffed animal given to her by the Red Cross during a vigil held at Newtown High School for families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Messages are written on a board dedicated to the victims killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School displayed at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An image of six-year-old Jesse McCord Lewis, one of 20 schoolchildren killed in the December 14 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, sits on a snow-covered teddy bear on Christmas morning in Newtown, Connecticut December 25, 2012....more
A Connecticut State Police Officer stands at an intersection in Newtown, Connecticut, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
First-grader Henry Terifay and his sister, fourth-grader Kelly Terifay, wait outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after the shooting, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
