Pictures | Sun Jul 12, 2015 | 10:26am BST

Remembering Srebrenica

A woman stands in front of the Memorial Center during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman stands in front of the Memorial Center during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People carry the coffin of one of the 136 newly identified victims during a reburial ceremony in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People carry the coffin of one of the 136 newly identified victims during a reburial ceremony in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman mourns among graves in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman mourns among graves in Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman prays next to a grave in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Former Dutch prime minister Wim Kok looks at photographs as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Former Dutch prime minister Wim Kok looks at photographs as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman reacts during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman reacts during a reburial ceremony of 136 newly identified victims in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Theodor Meron, President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Theodor Meron, President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015....more

People sit around graves and tombstones at the Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People sit around graves and tombstones at the Memorial Center Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hugs Munira Subasic, the president of Mothers of Srebrenica association as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. Former U. S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright (L) looks on. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton hugs Munira Subasic, the president of Mothers of Srebrenica association as he arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina...more

Queen Noor Al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' association and Princess Anne of Britain (L-R) listen during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Queen Noor Al Hussein of Jordan, a member of the 'Mothers of Srebrenica' association and Princess Anne of Britain (L-R) listen during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and...more

Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and...more

Former United States president Bill Clinton arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Former United States president Bill Clinton arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Women cry near the grave of their relative, who is amongst the 136 newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that have been lined up for a joint burial, in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovinain Memorial center Potocari, Bosnia and...more

A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A woman cries near coffins containing the body of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Candles are lit between papers with numbers symbolizing the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during a commemoration in downtown Belgrade, Serbia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Candles are lit between papers with numbers symbolizing the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during a commemoration in downtown Belgrade, Serbia July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

