Pictures | Fri Apr 24, 2015 | 10:35pm BST

Remembering the Armenian massacre

Silvard Atajyan, 103, sits at home during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, April 20, 2015. Now 103 years old, Atajyan remembers vividly when French soldiers saved her, her sister and their parents from the mass killings by Ottoman Turks that 100 years on has stoked tempers once again. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Demonstrators attend a torch-bearing march marking the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Children raise a giant Armenian flag as they march in front of the Greek Parliament building during a demonstration in central Athens, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Members of the Armenian clergy take part in a mass marking the 100th anniversary of the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces, in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
An Armenian woman lights a candle during a mass marking the 100th anniversary of the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces, in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Armenians take part in a mass marking the 100th anniversary of the mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces, in Jerusalem's Old City April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators shout slogans during a torch-bearing march marking the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
People attend a commemoration ceremony to mark the centenary of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
The numbers 1915 are formed with candles during a memorial march by Armenians in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People attend a commemoration ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Demonstrators hold candles and pictures of Armenian victims during a commemoration for the victims in Istanbul, Turkey April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman prays in memory of the victims at Armenia's main cathedral in Echmiadzin, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Honor guards take part in a commemoration ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
The Armenian female choir of St. Geghard Cloister sings during an Ecumenical service at the cathedral in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Armenians hold up national flags during a memorial march after an Ecumenical service at the cathedral in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Historical photographs of mass killings of Armenians are displayed at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A general view of the congregation attending an Ecumenical service at the cathedral in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II (C) leads a canonization ceremony for the victims of the mass killings at the open-air altar of Armenia's main cathedral, Echmiadzin, in Vagharshapat, Armenia April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Priests attend a canonization ceremony for the victims of mass killings at the open-air altar of Armenia's main cathedral in Echmiadzin, Armenia April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Members of the Armenian community attend a memorial march in Jerusalem's Old City April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a commemoration ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A member of the Armenian community attends a memorial service in Jerusalem's Old City April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman lights a candle in memory of the victims at Armenia's main cathedral in Echmiadzin, Armenia April 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Members of the Armenian community attend a memorial march in Jerusalem's Old City April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People mourn at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia April 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
