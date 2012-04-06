Remembering the Bosnian war
A woman rests during a protest marking the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war in Belgrade April 6, 2012. The anniversary finds the Balkan country still deeply divided, power shared between Serbs, Croats and Muslims in a single state ruled by ethnic quotas and united by the weakest of central governments. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man runs as protestors hold placards marking the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war in Belgrade April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People take pictures near a banner with the number 11,541, to symbolise red chairs, along Titova street in Sarajevo as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Zoran Laketa poses for a picture in front of a building destroyed during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, after an interview with Reuters, in Mostar April 2, 2012. Laketa epitomises the complexities of the Bosnian conflict that kept the West dithering over intervention in the face of mass ethnic cleansing. Twenty years since the start of the war, ethnicity is still a deep dividing line - no more so than in Mostar, where Croats hold the...more
Women walk past some of the 11,541 red chairs along Titova street in Sarajevo, as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war, April 6, 2012. The anniversary finds the Balkan country still deeply divided, power shared between Serbs, Croats and Muslims in a single state ruled by ethnic quotas and united by the weakest of central governments. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Serbian police officer looks on as protestors hold placards marking the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war in Belgrade April 6, 2012. The placard reads "Srebrenica genocide". REUTERS/Marko Djurica
11,541 red chairs are pictured along Titova street in Sarajevo as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Equipment is seen abandoned inside the Agrokomerc factory near Velika Kladusa April 3, 2012. Five gutted houses and a moth-balled factory are all that remains in this northern Bosnian town to recall Fikret Abdic's dramatic fall from grace. That, and the lingering adoration of the people of Velika Kladusa. One of the most controversial figures of Bosnia's 1992-95 war, Abdic went from communist to capitalist to warlord and finally...more
Tracks lead to the entrance of the Agrokomerc food factory near Velika Kladusa April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Bosnian woman does her laundry in Dobrinja River in the Sarajevo front-line district of Dobrinja, in this file picture taken August 2, 1993 (top), and the same river is seen April 1, 2012, in this combination picture made April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh and Dado Ruvic
Three boys run behind a Ukrainian United Nations (UN) armoured personnel carrier (APC) as it moves past a burnt-out tram in Skenderia square in the besieged Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, in this file picture taken August 10, 1993, and vehicles, including a tram, stop at a traffic light in the same square, April 1, 2012, in this combination picture made April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic and Dado Ruvic
Workers put up Bosnian and U.S. national flags ahead of a visit by U.S. President Bill Clinton in Sarajevo (top), in this file picture taken December 21, 1997, and the parliament building and National Museum are seen in Sarajevo April 1, 2012, in this combination picture made April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic and Dado Ruvic
A man carries a bag of firewood across a destroyed bridge near the burnt library in Sarajevo, in this file picture taken January 1, 1994 and a man carries a box over the same bridge, now repaired, April 1, 2012, in this combination picture made April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews and Dado Ruvic
A Bosnian teenager carrying containers of water, walks in front of destroyed trams at Skenderia square in the besieged Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, in this file picture taken June 22, 1993 (top), and a woman passes through the same square, in this combination picture made April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Oleg Popov and Dado Ruvic
A war damaged house is seen in an abandoned village by the main road near the town of Derventa March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
