Pictures | Thu Jun 11, 2015 | 3:35pm BST

Remembering the dead

Jessica Lawrence aged six points out the inscription of her father Phillip Lawrence on the Bastion Memorial, after the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Soldiers are reflected in a plaque on the Bastion Memorial, after the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Geraldine Birch, the mother of Corporal Marc Birch who died in Afghanistan, displays a tattoo of her son during the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Britain's Prince Harry lays a wreath during the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
The message on a wreath laid by Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is seen during the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Jake Thackary aged three, pays respect to his uncle Jake Alderton who died in Afghanistan, after the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and Prince Harry attend the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
People pay respect at the the Bastion Memorial after the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A guest stands by wreaths laid by dignitaries during the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A woman reacts as she attends the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) attends the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Guests attend the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A guest holds an order of service as she attends the Service of Dedication to inaugurate the Bastion Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Britain June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
