Remembering the Dream
President Obama greets Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., during a ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington and Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream"...more
President Obama reaches out to shake hands with former President Bill Clinton following Clinton's remarks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former President Bill Clinton speaks at the Lincoln Memorial on the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People carrying umbrellas gather at the National Mall to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech in Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Trayvon Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton (L) and Tracy Martin (R), listen to folksingers Peter Yarrow (2nd L) and Paul Stookey (2nd R) during the 50th anniversary of the "March on Washington" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington August 28, 2013....more
Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
President Obama speaks from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Caroline Kennedy, and President Obama during the national anthem at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln...more
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Former President Bill Clinton speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Actor Tyrese Gibson poses with the parents of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton (C) and Tracy Martin (L) during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln...more
Reflected in a puddle, President Obama and Oprah Winfrey listen to a speaker during the commemoration speech at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President Bill Clinton, first lady Michelle Obama and President Obama at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Jamie Foxx speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
(L-R) President Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the end of a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a...more
Martin Luther King III speaks during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of his father Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
(L-R) President Obama, former President Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama and former President Bill Clinton wave from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Crowds gather on the National Mall to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington August 28, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
National Security Advisor Susan Rice looks at her phone during the commemoration ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Attendees wear rain coats during a storm at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Reverend Al Sharpton delivers his speech in the rain at the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Obama speaks on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama leads first lady Michelle Obama and former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Oprah Winfrey during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
