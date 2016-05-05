Edition:
United Kingdom

Remembering the Holocaust

Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
OSWIECIM, POLAND
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A man walks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II) as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gathered for the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man walks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II) as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gathered for the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
1 / 15
Photographer
Baz Ratner
Location
NETANYA, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 15
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
OSWIECIM, POLAND
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A man hugs a woman in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man hugs a woman in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 15
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
OSWIECIM, POLAND
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

People march in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
People march in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
4 / 15
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
OSWIECIM, POLAND
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A couple walks on railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A couple walks on railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 15
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
OSWIECIM, POLAND
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A man reacts as he sits on the railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man reacts as he sits on the railway tracks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 15
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
OSWIECIM, POLAND
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

A man holds an Israeli flag in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II). REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A man holds an Israeli flag in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II). REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 15
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
OSWIECIM, Poland
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

People wave Israeli flags in front of a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
People wave Israeli flags in front of a gate with the words "Arbeit macht frei" (Work sets you free) in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 15
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Michael Tal, Director of the Artifacts Department in Yad Vashem, holds a shoe belonging to a child Holocaust victim, during an event unveiling original artifacts to the public which are not on general display, on annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Michael Tal, Director of the Artifacts Department in Yad Vashem, holds a shoe belonging to a child Holocaust victim, during an event unveiling original artifacts to the public which are not on general display, on annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 15
Photographer
POOL New
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Israeli soldiers stand guard during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Israeli soldiers stand guard during a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool
Close
10 / 15
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Wreaths are seen next to a sculpture during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Wreaths are seen next to a sculpture during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 15
Photographer
Amir Cohen
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Flowers placed by Holocaust survivors and their relatives next to the name of a former concentration camp are seen during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Flowers placed by Holocaust survivors and their relatives next to the name of a former concentration camp are seen during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 15
Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Holocaust survivor Eliezer Lev Zion, born in Germany in 1927 and released from Ardeche detention camp in France in 1940, speaks to Israeli border policemen during a Jewish National Fund ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Holocaust survivor Eliezer Lev Zion, born in Germany in 1927 and released from Ardeche detention camp in France in 1940, speaks to Israeli border policemen during a Jewish National Fund ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 15
Photographer
Ammar Awad
Location
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 15
Photographer
Nir Elias
Location
EVEN YEHUDA, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016

Prisoners take part in a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel at Rimonim Prison, central Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Prisoners take part in a ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel at Rimonim Prison, central Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
15 / 15

Remembering the Holocaust

Remembering the Holocaust Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Chile's rare lava lake volcano

Chile's rare lava lake volcano
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »