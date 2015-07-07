Remembering the London bombings

Esther Hyman, whose sister Miriam was killed in the bombings, speaks at a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Esther Hyman, 46, whose sister Miriam was killed on the No. 30 bus when it was blown up at Tavistock Square,...more

Esther Hyman, whose sister Miriam was killed in the bombings, speaks at a memorial event in Hyde Park, central London, Britain July 7, 2015. Esther Hyman, 46, whose sister Miriam was killed on the No. 30 bus when it was blown up at Tavistock Square, told Reuters many young people seemed unaware of the bombings. "The events of 7/7 do seem to have slipped out of public consciousness," said Hyman, who with her mother last week launched a program to help teach school pupils about the attacks and to steer them away from violent extremism. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

