Fri Apr 25, 2014

Remembering the war dead

<p>A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney April 25, 2014. Australia and New Zealand marked the 99th anniversary of the first major military action involving Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. ANZAC is an acronym for Australia and New Zealand Army Corps. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney April 25, 2014. Australia and New Zealand marked the 99th anniversary of the first major military action involving Australian and New Zealand forces during the First World War. ANZAC is an acronym for Australia and New Zealand Army Corps. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Brydie McDonald from Britain looks at the tombstones of Australian soldiers at the Ariburnu Memorial in Anzac Cove in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. Some 4,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers struggled ashore this narrow beach in 1915 in the ill-fated World War I campaign of Gallipoli that would claim more than 130,000 lives at the edge of this remote peninsula in western Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Brydie McDonald from Britain looks at the tombstones of Australian soldiers at the Ariburnu Memorial in Anzac Cove in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. Some 4,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers struggled ashore this narrow beach in 1915 in the ill-fated World War I campaign of Gallipoli that would claim more than 130,000 lives at the edge of this remote peninsula in western Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A veteran in a wheelchair participates in the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A veteran in a wheelchair participates in the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A person walks in a cemetery with an Australian flag before a dawn service to mark ANZAC Day at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, in northern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A person walks in a cemetery with an Australian flag before a dawn service to mark ANZAC Day at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, in northern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A wreath of poppies used to pay respects is placed on a chair during a dawn service to mark ANZAC Day at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, in northern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A wreath of poppies used to pay respects is placed on a chair during a dawn service to mark ANZAC Day at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, in northern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>ANZAC Day observers walk in a cemetery after a dawn service at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, in northern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

ANZAC Day observers walk in a cemetery after a dawn service at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, in northern France, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Australian National War Memorial with Ken Doolan (3rd L), National President of Australia's Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) and Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove (4th L) on ANZAC Day in Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Australian National War Memorial with Ken Doolan (3rd L), National President of Australia's Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) and Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove (4th L) on ANZAC Day in Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Flowers adorn the Cenotaph during the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Flowers adorn the Cenotaph during the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A woman places a poppy following a dawn memorial service for soldiers who died during World War Two on ANZAC Day at Hellfire Pass in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, April 25, 2014. The dawn ceremony was held for the prisoners of war who were forced to work and died on the Burma-Siam railway during the Japanese occupation. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A woman places a poppy following a dawn memorial service for soldiers who died during World War Two on ANZAC Day at Hellfire Pass in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, April 25, 2014. The dawn ceremony was held for the prisoners of war who were forced to work and died on the Burma-Siam railway during the Japanese occupation. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>A man places a poppy flower into the World War I Wall of Remembrance on ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A man places a poppy flower into the World War I Wall of Remembrance on ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A soldier wearing service medals participates in the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A soldier wearing service medals participates in the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Charlotte Smith, 6, takes a picture of her great grandfather's name, Fred Collins, on the World War One Wall of Remembrance on the eve of ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Charlotte Smith, 6, takes a picture of her great grandfather's name, Fred Collins, on the World War One Wall of Remembrance on the eve of ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A woman holds a photograph of her relative who was a veteran as she participates in the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A woman holds a photograph of her relative who was a veteran as she participates in the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A live view of an honor guard standing in front of a remembrance stone is shown on a giant screen during a dawn memorial service on ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A live view of an honor guard standing in front of a remembrance stone is shown on a giant screen during a dawn memorial service on ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A man holds a can of beer as he leans out the window of a taxi as it passes the Cenotaph during the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A man holds a can of beer as he leans out the window of a taxi as it passes the Cenotaph during the annual ANZAC Day march through central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>ANZAC soldiers parade past the Turkish memorial during an international service marking the 99th anniversary of the World War I campaign in Gallipoli, Turkey April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

ANZAC soldiers parade past the Turkish memorial during an international service marking the 99th anniversary of the World War I campaign in Gallipoli, Turkey April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>The sunlit Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is reflected in front of memorial wreaths laid out on the eve of ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

The sunlit Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is reflected in front of memorial wreaths laid out on the eve of ANZAC Day at the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Turkey's historical Ottoman band members and ANZAC officers pose for a picture during an international service marking the 99th anniversary of the World War I campaign in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkey's historical Ottoman band members and ANZAC officers pose for a picture during an international service marking the 99th anniversary of the World War I campaign in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>ANZAC soldiers stand in front of the Turkish memorial during an international service marking the 99th anniversary of the World War I campaign in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

ANZAC soldiers stand in front of the Turkish memorial during an international service marking the 99th anniversary of the World War I campaign in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A visitor from New Zealand walks between the tombstones of Australian soldiers at the Ariburnu Memorial in Anzac Cove in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A visitor from New Zealand walks between the tombstones of Australian soldiers at the Ariburnu Memorial in Anzac Cove in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Pictures