Remembering the war dead

Brydie McDonald from Britain looks at the tombstones of Australian soldiers at the Ariburnu Memorial in Anzac Cove in Gallipoli April 24, 2014. Some 4,000 Australian and New Zealand soldiers struggled ashore this narrow beach in 1915 in the ill-fated World War I campaign of Gallipoli that would claim more than 130,000 lives at the edge of this remote peninsula in western Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas