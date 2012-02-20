Edition:
Remembering Whitney

Monday, February 20, 2012

Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New Hope Baptist Church after her funeral service, in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New Hope Baptist Church after her funeral service, in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, on tv in New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, on tv in New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display in a flower shop honoring Houston in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display in a flower shop honoring Houston in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a television truck as she stands with other fans of Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a television truck as she stands with other fans of Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's funeral at Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's funeral at Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston was to take place, in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston was to take place, in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hope Baptist Church to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hope Baptist Church to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February 16, 2012 where it is believed the late singer Whitney Houston will be buried following her funeral, according to celebrity websites. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February 16, 2012 where it is believed the late singer Whitney Houston will be buried following her funeral, according to celebrity websites. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, in Newark, New Jersey February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, in Newark, New Jersey February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston is growing February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston is growing February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Remembering Whitney

