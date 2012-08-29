Republican women
An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Alaska Governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin speaks at a Tea Party Express rally on Boston Commons in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan (L) takes his photo as he works the rope line during during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Michele Bachmann waves as she departs the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Terry Spuler holds a sign reading "Obama Isn't Working" outside a campaign stop by Mitt Romney at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican U.S. congressional candidate and Saratoga Springs, Utah Mayor Mia Love waves as she arrives to address delegates during the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters listen as Rick Perry speaks during a campaign stop in Carroll, Iowa January 2, 2012. The Iowa Caucus will be held on January 3. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Olympia Snowe, member of the Senate Finance Committee, smiles after the Committee passed the Democratic healthcare reform bill with a 14-9 vote, October 13, 2009 on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of Mitt Romney and vice president running mate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a pancake breakfast at Mapleside Farms in Brunswick, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An unidentified woman stands on the floor prior to the opening session of day two of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sister Grace Anne Wills cheers as Rick Santorum is named the winner in the Tennessee primary at Santorum's "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Steubenville, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney greets a supporter after speaking at a town hall meeting at Moore Oil in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A delegate on the floor shows off her hat during the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 27, 2012 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Arizona Governor Jan Brewer talks to reporters after voting for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Glendale, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Wanda Bechtold holds a sign supporting U.S. Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney before he speaks at an outdoor campaign event at the Cornwall Iron Furnace in Cornwall, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Condoleezza Rice arrives to deliver closing remarks at the Middle East peace conference at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter looks through the window as Jon Huntsman gives a television interview in Concord, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Political commentator Ann Coulter arrives at the 2011 Time 100 Gala ceremony in New York April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer during a campaign event at El Palacio De Los Jugos in Miami, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kelly Cook (2nd R) of Myrtle Beach huddles with her children while watching a speech by Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney next to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Myrtle Beach January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Supporters applaud Texas Governor Rick Perry at the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano
A supporter of Mitt Romney says the pledge of allegiance with her hand over her heart as she attends a campaign event in the Newark Town Square in Newark, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman wipes away a tear as she listens to Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum as he addresses supporters at a rally in Sheboygan, Wisconsin March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman celebrates after winning the Republican nomination for California governor in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of Ron Paul, listen to a speaker during a rally at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Mitt Romney cheer at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Convention goers pause in the prayer room during the second session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Evelyn Duffy, 9-years-old, a supporter of Mitt Romney poses at the site of his primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
