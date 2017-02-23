Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 23, 2017 | 2:55pm GMT

Republicans face town hall protests

Jenny Yanez yells during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Constituents hold signs in disagreement with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) during a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A man is escorted out of a town hall meeting with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy by law enforcement in Metairie, Louisiana. The man was not arrested. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
An upside down American flag is seen next to a sign in protest of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Protesters gather outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A constituent asks a question of Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) during a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
The word "Disagree" is seen on the hand of Julia Grabowski during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) speaks to the media after a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Constituents hold signs in agreement of a question to Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) during a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A protester's pink hat is seen outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Elizabeth Lewandowski holds a sign as Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) hosts a town hall event at a community college in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Protesters gather outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Stephen Summers of Virginia Beach reacts in disagreement at Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) (not shown) during a town hall meeting at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Matthew Schoenberger, of New Orleans, shouts a question at Republican Senator Bill Cassidy during a town hall meeting in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Jenny Yanez holds a sign during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Kenny Francis, an Orleans Parish public school teacher, asks Republican Senator Bill Cassidy a question during a town hall meeting in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A woman shouts during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A protester holds a sign outside a community college theater before a town hall meeting with Congressman Leonard Lance (R-NJ 7) in Branchburg, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Rose Mudd Perkins of Georgetown, directs a question loudly at Senator Mitch McConnell during a Chamber of Commerce meeting in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Angered constituents of Senator Mitch McConnell, stand in line hoping to ask questions at the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
State troopers stand by as protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Attendees listen as Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at the Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Rose Mudd Perkins of Georgetown poses for a photograph with Senator Mitch McConnell after he spoke at a Chamber of Commerce meeting in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Constituents of Virginia�s 2nd District hold up signs during a town hall meeting held by Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Protesters gather outside an event where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Merle Worley (L) reacts as she speaks with Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) during a town hall meeting at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Protesters gather outside an event where Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to speak in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Constituents of Virginia�s 2nd District hold up signs during a town hall meeting held by Representative Scott Taylor (R-VA) at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. REUTERS/Darryl Smith

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
