Republicans go hunting

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A dog returns a pheasant killed near Mike Huckabee (L) and Congressman Steve King, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sen. Ted Cruz takes aim at a pheasant with his shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Congressmen Steve King of Iowa and Jeff Duncan of South Carolina take fire rounds at a pheasant, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Pheasants hang from a board by a hunting lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum surveys the field, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee plays a bass guitar before a pheasant hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

(L-R) Iowa Congressman Steve King, Mike Huckabee and South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan head back to the lodge after the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sen. Ted Cruz shoots a pheasant with a shotgun, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee (2nd R) speaks with hunters during the hunt, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum stands near the pheasants shot during the first morning of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee looks over his shoulder at a pheasant flying past him, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A recently killed pheasant is seen in Congressman Steve King's hunting vest, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Hunters walk through a field during the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A hunting dog looks for pheasants to flush out, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Iowa Congressman Steve King reloads his shotgun, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Gov. Bobby Jindal speaks with members of the media before dinner, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A 30-30 rifle signed by Rick Santorum is seen ahead of the hunt, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum (2nd L) takes a break while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rick Santorum walks through rows of corn while hunting, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

