Pictures | Fri Mar 24, 2017 | 10:35pm GMT

Republicans pull healthcare bill

House Speaker Paul Ryan holds a news conference after Republicans pulled the American Health Care Act bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act act known as Obamacare, prior to a vote at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts to the AHCA healthcare bill being pulled as he appears with Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, flanked by Representative Steny Hoyer (L) and Representative Eric Swalwell (2nd L), laughs during a news conference with Democratic leaders on the Republicans' attempt to repeal the Obamacare health care legislation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
President Donald Trump reacts as he hosts a Greek Independence Day celebration at the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
House Speaker Paul Ryan departs following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
House Republicans arrive for a caucus meeting, where it was announced the American Health Care Act bill was being pulled from consideration prior to a vote at the Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
President Donald Trump hosts a Greek Independence Day celebration at the East Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
An aide opens the doors as members of the House Freedom Caucus meet on Capitol Hill after their meeting over healthcare legislation with President Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
President Trump reacts as he sits in a truck while welcoming truckers and CEOs to attend a meeting regarding healthcare at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
House Rules Committee Chairman Representative Pete Sessions and Representative Tom Cole preside over an early-morning committee hearing on health care legislation to repeal Obamacare. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
People march in a Save Obamacare rally in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
House Freedom Caucus members return to a closed caucus meeting after their trip to the White House to meet with President Trump about the AHCA health care bill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A staffer carries boxes of food to a Speaker's office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon arrive for a meeting about the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Representative Jim Jordan speaks on a phone outside the Speaker's office. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
House Freedom Caucus members depart following a meeting with President Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Police arrest a protester outside the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Kellyanne Conway departs a meeting about the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
House Freedom Caucus members head into a Freedom Caucus meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady leaves the office of Speaker Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Rep Joe Barton carries his lunch followed by an aide with more lunches as he heads into a Freedom Caucus meeting. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Protesters demonstrate outside the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A Capitol Police officer clears a path for House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows to speak to reporters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
House Speaker Paul Ryan leaves after a House Republican conference meeting. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Members of the House Freedom Caucus meet. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The Capitol is seen in the rain as the House prepares for a planned vote on the American Health Care Act, to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
