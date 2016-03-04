Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 4, 2016 | 4:25am GMT

Republicans rock Detroit

Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Donald Trump shows off the size of his hands as rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz look on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 20
Marco Rubio shows off the size of his hands after rival candidate Donald Trump did so first as Ted Cruz looks on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio shows off the size of his hands after rival candidate Donald Trump did so first as Ted Cruz looks on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio shows off the size of his hands after rival candidate Donald Trump did so first as Ted Cruz looks on at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 20
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
3 / 20
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump gesture as they compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump gesture as they compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump gesture as they compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 20
Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz winces at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz winces at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz winces at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 20
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump compete at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 20
Members of the audience watch as Donald Trump is shown on large screens as he speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Members of the audience watch as Donald Trump is shown on large screens as he speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Members of the audience watch as Donald Trump is shown on large screens as he speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 20
Ted Cruz listens to rival John Kasich speak at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz listens to rival John Kasich speak at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Ted Cruz listens to rival John Kasich speak at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 20
Marco Rubio makes a slashing gesture with his hand as he walks away from rival candidate Donald Trump after a personal exchange between the two men during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio makes a slashing gesture with his hand as he walks away from rival candidate Donald Trump after a personal exchange between the two men during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March...more

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio makes a slashing gesture with his hand as he walks away from rival candidate Donald Trump after a personal exchange between the two men during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 20
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump speak simultaneously at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 20
Donald Trump walks behind rival candidate Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Donald Trump walks behind rival candidate Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Donald Trump walks behind rival candidate Marco Rubio during a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
11 / 20
Marco Rubio gestures at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio gestures at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio gestures at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 20
Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Ted Cruz gestures over at rival candidate Donald Trump at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 20
Marco Rubio gestures at his head as rival candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio gestures at his head as rival candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio gestures at his head as rival candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 20
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump put their arms around each other as the lights go down for a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump put their arms around each other as the lights go down for a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio and rival candidate Donald Trump put their arms around each other as the lights go down for a commercial break at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
15 / 20
Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz looks on at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz looks on at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz looks on at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 20
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich pose together at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich pose together at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich pose together at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 20
Fox News Channel anchors (L to R) Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier prepare to moderate at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Fox News Channel anchors (L to R) Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier prepare to moderate at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Fox News Channel anchors (L to R) Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier prepare to moderate at the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
18 / 20
Donald Trump remains standing at the front of the stage as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich head to their podiums at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump remains standing at the front of the stage as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich head to their podiums at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Donald Trump remains standing at the front of the stage as rivals Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and John Kasich head to their podiums at the start of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 20
Donald Trump leads rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich as they take the stage for the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Donald Trump leads rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich as they take the stage for the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Donald Trump leads rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich as they take the stage for the Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

03 Mar 2016
Made in 3D

Made in 3D

The output of the 3D printing revolution including shoes, chocolates bears and a violin.

03 Mar 2016
Migrant jungle in flames

Migrant jungle in flames

Clashes break out in Calais as police clear part of the shanty town in northern France.

03 Mar 2016
A year in space

A year in space

Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.

03 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures