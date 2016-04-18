Rescue and recovery in Japan

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct search and rescue operations at an apartment which collapsed following an earthquake in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this handout photo released by the Joint Staff of the...more

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers conduct search and rescue operations at an apartment which collapsed following an earthquake in Minamiaso town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this handout photo released by the Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

Close