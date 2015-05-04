A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. Boko Haram fighters killed older boys and...more

A girl and her mother rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military seen with some food as they arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria, May 2, 2015. Boko Haram fighters killed older boys and men in front of their families before taking women and children into the forest where many died of hunger and disease, freed captives said after they were brought to a government refugee camp. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

