Resettling the Rohingya
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat collect their breakfast from a kitchen tent at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, has her hair cut by a volunteer at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat cries while playing in a pile of clothes at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant boy, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, waits in line for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant, who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat, watches as Indonesian officials, including the Social Affairs minister, visit a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015....more
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat wait in line for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat are reflected in a puddle while waiting for breakfast at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Rohingya migrants who arrived recently by boat receive their breakfast at temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat looks inside a new shower while her mother washes nearby inside at a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat waits at the doorway of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat pray on the grounds of a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Indonesian health workers move a Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat to an awaiting ambulance at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. MREUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant boy, who arrived in Indonesia recently by boat, receives English and Indonesian language classes from a volunteer at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat, plays with a water tap at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Rohingya migrants who arrived in Indonesia last week by boat receive medical treatment a temporary shelter in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A young Rohingya migrant, who arrived recently by boat, stands in front of a fan at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Rohingya migrants who arrived recently by boat rest at a temporary shelter in Kuala Langsa, in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant who arrived in Indonesia this week by boat looks out of a window at a temporary shelter for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, near Langsa in Indonesia's Aceh Province May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A Rohingya migrant takes a bath after a haircut inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant child cries as a volunteer cuts his hair inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant and children stand inside their shelter inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold placards while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant child eats chocolate while queuing up with others for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian paramedic administers an anti-tetanus serum to a Rohingya migrant inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant woman cries as she talks on the phone to her mother in Malaysia, inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rohingya migrants queue up for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Rohingya migrant mother and her child hold a placard while posing for photographs for immigration identification purposes inside a temporary compound for refugees in Aceh Timur regency, Indonesia's Aceh Province May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Next Slideshows
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants wait in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
Memorial Day
Services across the U.S. pay tribute to those who fought.
A month of devastation
Nepal is still reeling one month after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with a shortfall of basic relief ahead of monsoon season.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.