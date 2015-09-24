Resting on the road
Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant sleeps on a train as it travels through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen...more
A migrant from Morocco sleeps outside a cafeteria using his belongings as a pillow before attempting to hide in a fairground truck travelling from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla after the city's annual attractions fair in Melilla, Spain,...more
Iraqi migrant Khalid Badri (C), his daughters Meriem (L) and Aryam (R) arrive at the Moorish-style Hotel Mozart, owned by Moroccan-born Ben Abderrahman, in central Brussels September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant rests as a Macedonian policeman stands guard at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants rest on their beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant stands between a row of tents under a bridge near a highway overpass near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015.REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
A migrant child sleeps at the surrounding area of the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrant sleeps at Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Young men sleep on concrete railroad ties as migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An immigrant, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sleep on a cardboard at the bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A migrant sleeps next to the train tracks near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
