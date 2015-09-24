Edition:
Resting on the road

Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Migrants sleep on a highway in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Migrants sleep at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant sleeps on a train as it travels through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A migrant sleeps on a train as it travels through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant sleeps on a train as it travels through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Four-year-old Rashida from Kobani, Syria, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant from Morocco sleeps outside a cafeteria using his belongings as a pillow before attempting to hide in a fairground truck travelling from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla after the city's annual attractions fair in Melilla, Spain, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

A migrant from Morocco sleeps outside a cafeteria using his belongings as a pillow before attempting to hide in a fairground truck travelling from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla after the city's annual attractions fair in Melilla, Spain,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A migrant from Morocco sleeps outside a cafeteria using his belongings as a pillow before attempting to hide in a fairground truck travelling from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla after the city's annual attractions fair in Melilla, Spain, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Iraqi migrant Khalid Badri (C), his daughters Meriem (L) and Aryam (R) arrive at the Moorish-style Hotel Mozart, owned by Moroccan-born Ben Abderrahman, in central Brussels September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Iraqi migrant Khalid Badri (C), his daughters Meriem (L) and Aryam (R) arrive at the Moorish-style Hotel Mozart, owned by Moroccan-born Ben Abderrahman, in central Brussels September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Iraqi migrant Khalid Badri (C), his daughters Meriem (L) and Aryam (R) arrive at the Moorish-style Hotel Mozart, owned by Moroccan-born Ben Abderrahman, in central Brussels September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Migrants sleep at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant rests as a Macedonian policeman stands guard at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant rests as a Macedonian policeman stands guard at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A migrant rests as a Macedonian policeman stands guard at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants rest on their beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Migrants rest on their beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Migrants rest on their beds at an improvised temporary shelter in a sports hall in Hanau, Germany September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A migrant stands between a row of tents under a bridge near a highway overpass near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015.REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

A migrant stands between a row of tents under a bridge near a highway overpass near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015.REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A migrant stands between a row of tents under a bridge near a highway overpass near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015.REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
A migrant child sleeps at the surrounding area of the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant child sleeps at the surrounding area of the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A migrant child sleeps at the surrounding area of the Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrant sleeps at Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrant sleeps at Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Migrant sleeps at Sarayici oil wrestling arena in Edirne, Turkey, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Young men sleep on concrete railroad ties as migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Young men sleep on concrete railroad ties as migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Young men sleep on concrete railroad ties as migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Migrants and refugees gather along the tracks at the train station in Tovarnik, Croatia, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
An immigrant, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

An immigrant, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
An immigrant, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, sleeps as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sleep on a cardboard at the bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Migrants sleep on a cardboard at the bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants sleep on a cardboard at the bus station in Istanbul, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Afghan refugees sleep in Victoria Square at the center of Athens after arriving aboard passenger ships from Lesbos Island, Greece, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A migrant sleeps next to the train tracks near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant sleeps next to the train tracks near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A migrant sleeps next to the train tracks near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
