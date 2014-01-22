Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 22, 2014 | 5:40am GMT

Restoring antique cars

<p>The tail light, rear quarter panel emblem, and bumper are shown on a 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sitting in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The tail light, rear quarter panel emblem, and bumper are shown on a 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sitting in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The tail light, rear quarter panel emblem, and bumper are shown on a 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sitting in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 25
<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (C) awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (C) awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (C) awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
2 / 25
<p>Craftsman Pen Grove works on the ground up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (rear) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Craftsman Pen Grove works on the ground up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (rear) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Craftsman Pen Grove works on the ground up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (rear) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
3 / 25
<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
4 / 25
<p>The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
5 / 25
<p>The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown after restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown after restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The front emblem and grill of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown after restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
6 / 25
<p>The headlight housing of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The headlight housing of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The headlight housing of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown before restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
7 / 25
<p>The head light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The head light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The head light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
8 / 25
<p>The unfinished dashboard of a 1956 Crown Imperial is seen during restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The unfinished dashboard of a 1956 Crown Imperial is seen during restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The unfinished dashboard of a 1956 Crown Imperial is seen during restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
9 / 25
<p>Craftsmen Brook Bulman (R) and Nathan Edwards (L) remove the front seat of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Craftsmen Brook Bulman (R) and Nathan Edwards (L) remove the front seat of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Craftsmen Brook Bulman (R) and Nathan Edwards (L) remove the front seat of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
10 / 25
<p>The name plate of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The name plate of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The name plate of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
11 / 25
<p>A Chevrolet Corvette 327 cubic inch engine block (foreground) is seen with a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (rear) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A Chevrolet Corvette 327 cubic inch engine block (foreground) is seen with a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (rear) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A Chevrolet Corvette 327 cubic inch engine block (foreground) is seen with a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (rear) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
12 / 25
<p>A 1955 Crown Imperial limousine parts car sits in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. 1955 marked the model year that Imperial was given a separate marquee from the Chrysler Corporation. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1955 Crown Imperial limousine parts car sits in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. 1955 marked the model year that Imperial was given a separate marquee from the Chrysler Corporation. ...more

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1955 Crown Imperial limousine parts car sits in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. 1955 marked the model year that Imperial was given a separate marquee from the Chrysler Corporation. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
13 / 25
<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
14 / 25
<p>Craftsman Nathan Edwards sews leather stitching for an arm rest going into a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Craftsman Nathan Edwards sews leather stitching for an arm rest going into a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Craftsman Nathan Edwards sews leather stitching for an arm rest going into a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
15 / 25
<p>A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1956 Crown Imperial limousine awaits final touches at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
16 / 25
<p>A 1960 Chrysler Saratoga sedan awaits restoration in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1960 Chrysler Saratoga sedan awaits restoration in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1960 Chrysler Saratoga sedan awaits restoration in a storage garage at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
17 / 25
<p>A 1939 Packard V-12 is seen awaiting repairs at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1939 Packard V-12 is seen awaiting repairs at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1939 Packard V-12 is seen awaiting repairs at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
18 / 25
<p>Craftsman Brook Bulman spreads a protective cover over a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Craftsman Brook Bulman spreads a protective cover over a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Craftsman Brook Bulman spreads a protective cover over a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
19 / 25
<p>Craftsmen Brook Bulman (L) and Nathan Edwards (R) unfurl the headliner for a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (bottom) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Craftsmen Brook Bulman (L) and Nathan Edwards (R) unfurl the headliner for a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (bottom) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Craftsmen Brook Bulman (L) and Nathan Edwards (R) unfurl the headliner for a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine (bottom) undergoing restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
20 / 25
<p>The "gunsight" tail light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

The "gunsight" tail light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

The "gunsight" tail light of a 1956 Crown Imperial limousine undergoing restoration is shown at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
21 / 25
<p>A 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sits in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sits in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

A 1962 Dodge 880 convertible sits in storage awaiting restoration at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
22 / 25
<p>Craftsman Terry Mongold tapes off a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in the paint booth at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Craftsman Terry Mongold tapes off a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in the paint booth at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Craftsman Terry Mongold tapes off a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette in the paint booth at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
23 / 25
<p>Craftsman Pen Grove works on the exhaust system during a ground-up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (L) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Craftsman Pen Grove works on the exhaust system during a ground-up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (L) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Craftsman Pen Grove works on the exhaust system during a ground-up restoration of a 1956 Lincoln Mark II (L) at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
24 / 25
<p>Antique license plates are displayed at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Antique license plates are displayed at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, January 22, 2014

Antique license plates are displayed at White Post Restoration for antique automobiles in Virginia November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Chanel haute couture

Chanel haute couture

Next Slideshows

Chanel haute couture

Chanel haute couture

Karl Lagerfeld presents his haute couture collection for French fashion house Chanel.

21 Jan 2014
Monkeys in a hot spring

Monkeys in a hot spring

Primates spend a day at the hot springs in a snow-covered town in Japan.

20 Jan 2014
Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed on the day of St. Anthony, patron saint of animals.

18 Jan 2014
Bahrain air show

Bahrain air show

Aviation thrills at the Bahrain International Air Show in Manama.

17 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast