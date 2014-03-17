Retracing flight MH370
Reuters photographer Edgar Su took the journey aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH318, which has replaced the flight number of missing passenger jet MH370, on March 17. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers line up for a security screening before boarding. Su boarded the flight in Kuala Lumpur and documented the journey to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A passenger in line for security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers during the security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Malaysia Airlines flight MH318 on the tarmac. The missing jet’s flight number, MH370, has been retired as a mark of respect to the passengers and crew. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers board flight MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers make their way to the jet. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers take their seats aboard MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A welcome message shortly after take off. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A cabin crew member serves snacks. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The cabin crew prepare to serve breakfast. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea towards Beijing. The flight route of the journey remains unchanged. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su
MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A passenger uses her tablet as others sleep en-route to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su
