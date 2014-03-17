Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 17, 2014 | 6:16pm GMT

Retracing flight MH370

<p>Reuters photographer Edgar Su took the journey aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH318, which has replaced the flight number of missing passenger jet MH370, on March 17. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Reuters photographer Edgar Su took the journey aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH318, which has replaced the flight number of missing passenger jet MH370, on March 17. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Reuters photographer Edgar Su took the journey aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH318, which has replaced the flight number of missing passenger jet MH370, on March 17. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
1 / 17
<p>Passengers line up for a security screening before boarding. Su boarded the flight in Kuala Lumpur and documented the journey to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Passengers line up for a security screening before boarding. Su boarded the flight in Kuala Lumpur and documented the journey to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Passengers line up for a security screening before boarding. Su boarded the flight in Kuala Lumpur and documented the journey to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
2 / 17
<p>A passenger in line for security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A passenger in line for security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

A passenger in line for security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 17
<p>Passengers during the security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Passengers during the security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Passengers during the security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
4 / 17
<p>Malaysia Airlines flight MH318 on the tarmac. The missing jet&rsquo;s flight number, MH370, has been retired as a mark of respect to the passengers and crew. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Malaysia Airlines flight MH318 on the tarmac. The missing jet’s flight number, MH370, has been retired as a mark of respect to the passengers and crew. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Malaysia Airlines flight MH318 on the tarmac. The missing jet’s flight number, MH370, has been retired as a mark of respect to the passengers and crew. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
5 / 17
<p>Passengers board flight MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Passengers board flight MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Passengers board flight MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
6 / 17
<p>Passengers make their way to the jet. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Passengers make their way to the jet. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Passengers make their way to the jet. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
7 / 17
<p>Passengers take their seats aboard MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Passengers take their seats aboard MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Passengers take their seats aboard MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
8 / 17
<p>A welcome message shortly after take off. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A welcome message shortly after take off. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

A welcome message shortly after take off. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
9 / 17
<p>Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
10 / 17
<p>A cabin crew member serves snacks. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A cabin crew member serves snacks. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

A cabin crew member serves snacks. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
11 / 17
<p>The cabin crew prepare to serve breakfast. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

The cabin crew prepare to serve breakfast. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

The cabin crew prepare to serve breakfast. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
12 / 17
<p>The plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea towards Beijing. The flight route of the journey remains unchanged. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

The plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea towards Beijing. The flight route of the journey remains unchanged. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

The plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea towards Beijing. The flight route of the journey remains unchanged. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
13 / 17
<p>Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
14 / 17
<p>MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
15 / 17
<p>MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
16 / 17
<p>A passenger uses her tablet as others sleep en-route to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A passenger uses her tablet as others sleep en-route to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, March 17, 2014

A passenger uses her tablet as others sleep en-route to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Crimea votes

Crimea votes

Next Slideshows

Crimea votes

Crimea votes

Images from the referendum in Crimea.

17 Mar 2014
Human trafficking camp raided

Human trafficking camp raided

About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.

16 Mar 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Mar 2014
Ukrainian military exercises

Ukrainian military exercises

Ukraine conducts multiple military exercises.

14 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures