Fri Nov 7, 2014

Retracing the Berlin Wall

People walk under stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location at East Side Gallery, which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
A woman takes pictures of stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location in Zimmerstrasse, to be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A woman takes pictures of stands with balloons placed along the former Berlin Wall location in Zimmerstrasse, to be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A woman passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Zimmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A woman passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Zimmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A person passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A person passes by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) along the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part...more

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated next to the Brandenburg Gate, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated next to the Brandenburg Gate, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A cyclist stops next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A cyclist stops next to the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location next to parliamentary buildings, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location next to parliamentary buildings, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on Marschall bridge over the river Spree near the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on Marschall bridge over the river Spree near the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) on a foot bridge along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians and cyclists pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians and cyclists pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree, at dusk in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse and a light sculpture (forground) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

General view of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location near Bornholmer Strasse and a light sculpture (forground) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at the corner of Bernauer Strasse and Garten Strasse is illuminated in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at the corner of Bernauer Strasse and Garten Strasse is illuminated in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

People pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Niederkirchener Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Passersby listen to a soundcheck on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Passersby listen to a soundcheck on stage in front of the Brandenburg Gate next to part of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

The installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location is illuminated at Garten Strasse in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree opposite the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

Pedestrians pass by the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location on the banks of the river Spree opposite the Reichstag in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A person takes a photo of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

A person takes a photo of the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) along a former Berlin Wall location at Mauer Park in Berlin, November 7, 2014.

