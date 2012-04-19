Retracing the Titanic

A stone dedicated to Finnish Titanic victim Pekka Hakkarainen is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it approached Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. Due to the protected area around the Titanic site, only three biodegradable wreaths were allowed to be cast into the sea during the April 15 100th anniversary ceremony, and passengers were instead invited to leave mementos with the ship to be donated to a Halifax museum. REUTERS/Chris Helgren