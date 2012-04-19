Retracing the Titanic
Passengers wearing period dress arrive on the aft deck for a final group photograph on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. The ship had sailed from Southampton, retracing the route of the ill fated Titanic liner which sank after hitting an iceberg 100 years ago. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers and crew aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise stand on the aft decks of the MS Balmoral to view the skyline while arriving in New York City April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise view the Statue of Liberty while arriving in New York April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise view the skyline of Manhattan while arriving in New York April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers enjoy the sunshine on the stern deck while en route to Halifax on the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Josee Gratton (rear L) and Steve O'Brien (rear R) of Lachute, Quebec, walk past fellow passengers in a hot tub on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Amy-Marie and Maurine Beechler (R) of Buffalo, New York walk amid the grave stones of the 121 Titanic victims interred at Fairview Lawn Cemetary in Halifax, Canada April 17, 2012. Passengers aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise fanned out across Halifax, the centre of Titanic rescue and recovery efforts, to view museums and cemetaries linked with the disaster. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A stone dedicated to Finnish Titanic victim Pekka Hakkarainen is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it approached Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. Due to the protected area around the Titanic site, only three biodegradable wreaths were allowed to be cast into the sea during the April 15 100th anniversary ceremony, and passengers were instead invited to leave mementos with the ship to be donated to a Halifax museum. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A photo and poem dedicated to young Swedish Titanic victim Ebba Iris Alfrida Andersson is seen on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it approached Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Carmel Bradburn (R) and Andreas Storic of Adelaide, Australia pass a donut shop after arriving in Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Carmel Bradburn and Andreas Storic of Adelaide, Australia browse through souvenir t-shirts for sale after arriving in Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Peter Taylor of Broadway, Worcestershire, accompanied by his wife Susan (L), reads a copy of Viz magazine on a sunbed on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it approached Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Derek (L) and Lynn Chambers of Belfast, "Titanoracs" who were married on Good Friday, kiss after being blessed on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it approached Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Cruise ship Azamara Journey, which departed from New York, lies over the Titanic disaster site 100 years after it hit an iceberg in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. The ill-fated Titanic liner hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Amy Marie (R) and Maurine Beechler of Buffalo, New York, view the sea after a service of remembrance aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise, over the site of the Titanic disaster in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Belgian violinist Hans Van Kerckhoven performs with the quintet Grupetto during a service of remembrance aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. The ill-fated Titanic liner hit an iceberg and sank 100 years ago on April 15, 1912. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Jaki Free (2nd L) of Manchester sings hymns with her daughter Rosie, 5, during a religious service of remembrance aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise, over the site of the Titanic disaster in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers embrace after a service of remembrance aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers observe a two minute silence on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise over the Titanic disaster site in the western Atlantic Ocean April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A wreath floats after being thrown into the sea during a service of remembrance aboard the Titanic Memorial Cruise, over the Titanic disaster site 100 years after it sank in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Helena Beaumont-Jones of Airlie Beach, Australia, who is affected by grief, views the passing sea at sunset as the Titanic Memorial Cruise continues to the Titanic disaster site for a memorial service in the western Atlantic Ocean April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers queue to enter a reception on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Atlantic Ocean April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Anais Verbraeken of Zolder, Belgium, poses in a replica of the same size, of a dress worn by actress Kate Winslet in the film "Titanic", on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Atlantic Ocean April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Debbie Pennington (L) of Bayfield, Colorado wears a period swimsuit in the rear deck hot tub next to Cindy Tulloch of Fairfield, Connecticut and Amy Dailey (R) of Pittsburgh, while en route to Halifax on the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the western Atlantic Ocean April 15, 2012. Tulloch's late husband George was a recovery expedition leader with RMS Titanic. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Amateur model builder Adam England of Huntington Beach, California admires a model of the Titanic built by youth at Abbey Dingle Boatyard in Wales, on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the mid-Atlantic Ocean April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
An Irish Coast Guard helicopter winches a man suffering from a heart ailment from the Titanic Memorial Cruise ship MS Balmoral, in the Atlantic Ocean off Ireland April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Olympia Hatzilambrou (L), 10, of Los Angeles poses for a ship's photographer with Hanna Young, 9, of Hayling Island, England before a formal dinner, on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean, off Ireland April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
John and Michele Williams of Newcastle, Australia stand on the top desk to view the weather after the Titanic Memorial Cruise ship MS Balmoral changed course to return towards Ireland for a helicopter medical evacuation, in the Atlantic Ocean April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A guest wearing formal attire arriving for a cocktail party, rubs her hands with sanitising lotion as she passes members of the ship's crew, on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Ireland April 10, 2012. Captain Robert Bamberg wrote to guests invited to greet him and the crew at a cocktail party that they would refrain from shaking hands "in order to provide the most effective sanitary measures". REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers on the Titanic Memorial Cruise dance to a Belgian string band after departure from Cobh April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers from the Titanic Memorial Cruise walk towards the old town hall while on a tour of Cobh April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A woman passes the Titanic discount shop in Cobh April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Passengers from the Titanic Memorial Cruise view a Titanic memorial while on a tour of Cobh, Ireland April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Megan Zubok (R) and Evan Perelekos of Detroit, wearing period costumes, arrive on the Balmoral cruise ship for the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Newlyweds Mary Beth Crocker Dearing (L) and Tom Dearing of Newport, Kentucky pose while wearing period costume before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Maritime artist James Allan Flood (2nd L) of Del Ray Beach, Florida arrives wearing period costume to board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Washington State sisters Terri Williamson (L) of Vancouver and Tracie Brelsford of Pullman pose at a replica table setting before boarding the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Sharon Sutton of Dublin waves as the Titanic Memorial Cruise leaves port in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Kerry Kimble (R) of Oshawa, Ontario reacts after successfully donning a life jacket during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A priest gives communion during an Easter Sunday religious service on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Maritime artist James Allen Flood of Del Ray Beach, Florida poses with his painting of the doomed Titanic liner as it would have appeared arriving in New York, on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise off Cobh, Ireland April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
