Return of Bird Flu
An airport staff member wearing a mask takes a passenger's temperature at Taoyuan International Airport, northern Taiwan, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A breeder covers his face as he sits behind his chickens, which according to the breeder are not infected with the H7N9 virus, in Yuxin township, Zhejiang province, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A girl, who was previously infected with the H7N9 bird flu virus, waves as she is being transferred to a public ward from the ICU at Ditan hospital in Beijing, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An airport security personnel takes a body temperature reading of a boy as he arrives at Hong Kong International Airport, April 9,2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An employee holding a knife stands next to chickens on a processing production line at a slaughter house in Shanghai, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee wearing a protection suit sprays disinfectant on chickens at a poultry market in Hefei, Anhui province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain draws a picture with a nurse at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A worker adjusts a water dispensing device at a chicken farm in Changfeng county, Anhui province, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Doctors and nurses attend a training course for treatment of H7N9 virus at a hospital, where a H7N9 patient is being treated, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Technicians wearing protection suits begin to cull poultry at a poultry wholesale market, where H7N9 bird flu virus was detected in pigeon samples, in Shanghai, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy looks at pigeons at a public park in People Square, downtown Shanghai, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A screen shows a girl who hospital officials say is infected with the new H7N9 bird flu strain and is undergoing treatment, during a news conference at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Vendors play chess beside birds at a poultry market in Wuhan, Hubei province, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger from China walks behind a signboard toward the quarantine station at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Technical staff from the animal disease prevention and control center inject chickens with the H5N1 bird flu vaccine in Shangsi county, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
