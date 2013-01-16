Return of Mogadishu

A Ugandan soldier from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) walks inside Mogadishu National Stadium in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team taken January 12, 2013 received by Reuters January 16, 2013. Formerly a main base for the Al-Qaeda-allied violent extremist group Al Shabaab, the once impressive stadium was used as a headquarters for the group's operations in Mogadishu, a training ground for their fighters and a site where they executed prisoners and tested and assembled improvised explosive devices (IEDs). After two decades of near-constant conflict, Somalia is enjoying its longest period of peace and growing security since Al Shabaab was driven from Mogadishu in August 2011. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout