Return to Auschwitz
Survivors attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Guests and officials listen to Jewish and Christian prayers during a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Survivors Janos Forgacs, Eva Rethazi and Imre Varsanyi (R-L) from Hungary pose for a picture inside a tent on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Survivor Juda Widaski, 96, poses for a picture inside a tent on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Survivors attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Guests and officials attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Survivors attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Director Steven Spielberg and World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder attend a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Krystian Maj/FORUM
Survivor Roman Kent makes a speech at a ceremony on the site of the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau near Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A survivor walks in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
