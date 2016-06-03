Edition:
Return to Fort McMurray

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A crew member mops the inside of a grocery store after clearing all the expired food off the shelves. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Destroyed houses in the Timberlea neighborhood are seen in Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A group of 300 South African firefighters work to uproot a tree as they remove hot spots. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Crews remove rotten and destroyed merchandise from stores. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Fridges with rotten food are left along the side of the road in downtown Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Siding pulls away from a building in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A burnt automobile and boat are seen in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Convenience store manager Sunny Katoch paints a welcome sign on the back door. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Al Hansen, a Fort McMurray resident and firefighter, begins to wash the soot off his driveway. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Fort McMurray firefighters fix a sign that reads "We Support Fort McMurray" on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Crews clean the inside of a grocery store refrigerator. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Police and firefighters wave to returning evacuees. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Destroyed buildings are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
WANDERING RIVER, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

John E Smith begins loading bags into his vehicle as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Destroyed houses in the Abasand neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Residents look over the damage in the Timberlea neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A man mows his lawn in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Destroyed houses are seen in the Lower Townsite neighborhood. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A Fort McMurray firefighter walks along Tolen Dr. as he meets up with his crew on an overpass above Memorial Dr. in Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Fort McMurray residents drive along Memorial Dr. and head towards Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Destroyed buildings in the neighborhood of Waterways are seen after wildfires. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
WANDERING RIVER, CANADA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Fort McMurray residents pack their belongings as they prepare to leave Wandering River for Fort McMurray. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, Canada
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to media about the re-entry of residents to Fort McMurray, at the Emergency Operation Centre. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

