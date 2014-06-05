Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 9:08pm BST

Return to Normandy

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day attack on a German artillery battery in Merville. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veteran of the Normandy campaign Fred Glover, 88 of Brighton poses while watching a display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. Glover, of the 9th Parachute Battalion, took part in a glider-borne D-Day attack on a German artillery battery in Merville. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
1 / 30
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014....more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, stands following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
2 / 30
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, performs a successful tandem jump with a British "Red Devils" paratroopers as they and teams of French, U.S., Canadian and British paratroopers jump from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, performs a successful tandem jump with a British "Red Devils" paratroopers as they and teams of French, U.S., Canadian and British paratroopers jump from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, performs a successful tandem jump with a British "Red Devils" paratroopers as they and teams of French, U.S., Canadian and British paratroopers jump from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
3 / 30
Britain's Prince Charles meets veterans of the Normandy campaign, at the Pegasus bridge crossing in Benouville, northern France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Britain's Prince Charles meets veterans of the Normandy campaign, at the Pegasus bridge crossing in Benouville, northern France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Britain's Prince Charles meets veterans of the Normandy campaign, at the Pegasus bridge crossing in Benouville, northern France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
4 / 30
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, poses following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, poses following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. ...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British World War II veteran Jock Hutton, 89, poses following his landing after he and teams of French, US, Canadian and British paratroopers jumped from airplanes during a D-Day commemoration in Ranville, northern France, on June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
5 / 30
A pair of vintage Royal Air Force Spitfire fighters pass over the crowd during a D-Day display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A pair of vintage Royal Air Force Spitfire fighters pass over the crowd during a D-Day display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A pair of vintage Royal Air Force Spitfire fighters pass over the crowd during a D-Day display by 300 multinational paratroops in Ranville, France June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Close
6 / 30
A British D-Day veteran reacts during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A British D-Day veteran reacts during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A British D-Day veteran reacts during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 30
British D-Day veteran George French, 88, from Wiltshire, who served with King's Royal Rifles, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veteran George French, 88, from Wiltshire, who served with King's Royal Rifles, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veteran George French, 88, from Wiltshire, who served with King's Royal Rifles, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 30
British D-Day veteran Jim Kelly, 91, who served in the Royal Marines, listens during a commemoration ceremony at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veteran Jim Kelly, 91, who served in the Royal Marines, listens during a commemoration ceremony at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veteran Jim Kelly, 91, who served in the Royal Marines, listens during a commemoration ceremony at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 30
Relatives watch as British D-Day veteran Gordon Smith, 90, from Wiltshire, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Relatives watch as British D-Day veteran Gordon Smith, 90, from Wiltshire, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Relatives watch as British D-Day veteran Gordon Smith, 90, from Wiltshire, walks on Sword Beach at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 30
A British D-Day veteran listens during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A British D-Day veteran listens during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A British D-Day veteran listens during a commemoration ceremony and parade by members of the British Army 3rd Division at Hermanville-sur-Mer on the Normandy coast June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 30
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural as his daughter (out of frame) takes a photograph at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural as his daughter (out of frame) takes a photograph at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veteran Paul Butler, 88, from Oxfordshire walks away from a wall mural as his daughter (out of frame) takes a photograph at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 30
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of June 6, 1944. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 30
Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, as he attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, as he attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, as he attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 30
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando unit Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando unit Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando unit Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 30
U.S World War II veteran Jack Read (L), a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, rides in an U.S. WC 57 Command Car in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S World War II veteran Jack Read (L), a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, rides in an U.S. WC 57 Command Car in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, June 05, 2014
U.S World War II veteran Jack Read (L), a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, rides in an U.S. WC 57 Command Car in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
16 / 30
British D-Day veterans poses for photographs with children at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veterans poses for photographs with children at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veterans poses for photographs with children at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 30
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on D-Day, autographs a souvenir as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on D-Day, autographs a souvenir as he visits the American War...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, of the 508th Parachute Infantry Division of the 82nd Airborne who parachuted near Sainte-Mere-Eglise on D-Day, autographs a souvenir as he visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 30
British D-Day veteran Gordon Prime, 90, from Birmingham in central England, chats with a local museum owner at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veteran Gordon Prime, 90, from Birmingham in central England, chats with a local museum owner at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veteran Gordon Prime, 90, from Birmingham in central England, chats with a local museum owner at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 30
British D-Day veteran Harry Mason, 95, formerly of the Royal Medicals Corps from Warrington in northern England, sits on the seawall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veteran Harry Mason, 95, formerly of the Royal Medicals Corps from Warrington in northern England, sits on the seawall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veteran Harry Mason, 95, formerly of the Royal Medicals Corps from Warrington in northern England, sits on the seawall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
20 / 30
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
21 / 30
World War II veteran Herbert Beddows, a 92-year-old from Britain who served with three different commandos and landed on Sword Beach on D-Day, poses on the beachfront outside Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

World War II veteran Herbert Beddows, a 92-year-old from Britain who served with three different commandos and landed on Sword Beach on D-Day, poses on the beachfront outside Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, June 05, 2014
World War II veteran Herbert Beddows, a 92-year-old from Britain who served with three different commandos and landed on Sword Beach on D-Day, poses on the beachfront outside Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
22 / 30
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Read, a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, speaks with a pilot at the airport of Cherbourg, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. World War II veteran Jack Read, a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, speaks with a pilot at the airport of Cherbourg, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Thursday, June 05, 2014
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Read, a 93-year-old from New York who served with the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Flotilla One, speaks with a pilot at the airport of Cherbourg, on the Normandy coast, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
23 / 30
British D-Day veterans Bill Reynolds, 90, (L) and Harry Fenn, 89, who landed on Gold and Sword Beaches on D-Day respectively, walk on the beach at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British D-Day veterans Bill Reynolds, 90, (L) and Harry Fenn, 89, who landed on Gold and Sword Beaches on D-Day respectively, walk on the beach at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British D-Day veterans Bill Reynolds, 90, (L) and Harry Fenn, 89, who landed on Gold and Sword Beaches on D-Day respectively, walk on the beach at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 30
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, autographs a U.S. helmet for history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of D-Day. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, autographs a U.S. helmet for history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel, a 91-year-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, autographs a U.S. helmet for history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du-Mont, June 3, 2014. Schlegel parachuted onto the Normandy coast in the early hours of D-Day. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
25 / 30
British World War II D-Day veteran George Stagg, aged 90, from London, who landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, sits on a beach wall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British World War II D-Day veteran George Stagg, aged 90, from London, who landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, sits on a beach wall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, June 05, 2014
British World War II D-Day veteran George Stagg, aged 90, from London, who landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, sits on a beach wall at Arromanches-les-Bains on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 30
U.S. World War II veteran Bob Thomas, an 88-year-old from Connecticut who served with the I-company, 3RD BN 347th infantry regiment, 87th Division "Golden Acorn", visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

U.S. World War II veteran Bob Thomas, an 88-year-old from Connecticut who served with the I-company, 3RD BN 347th infantry regiment, 87th Division "Golden Acorn", visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Regis...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
U.S. World War II veteran Bob Thomas, an 88-year-old from Connecticut who served with the I-company, 3RD BN 347th infantry regiment, 87th Division "Golden Acorn", visits the American War cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
27 / 30
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, June 05, 2014
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
28 / 30
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Thursday, June 05, 2014
D-Day veterans attend a commemorative badge ceremony at the Regional Council in Caen June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
29 / 30
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Hamlin, a 93-year-old from Springfield, Missouri, who served with the Rescue Flotilla 1, U.S.C.G, poses beside a staff car in Carentan, on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. World War II veteran Jack Hamlin, a 93-year-old from Springfield, Missouri, who served with the Rescue Flotilla 1, U.S.C.G, poses beside a staff car in Carentan, on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Thursday, June 05, 2014
U.S. World War II veteran Jack Hamlin, a 93-year-old from Springfield, Missouri, who served with the Rescue Flotilla 1, U.S.C.G, poses beside a staff car in Carentan, on the Normandy coast June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Ascent to Everest

Ascent to Everest

Next Slideshows

Ascent to Everest

Ascent to Everest

More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa...

05 Jun 2014
Inside the Chinese military

Inside the Chinese military

China's sustained drive to become a major military power.

05 Jun 2014
The world of robots

The world of robots

A look at the new generation of supercool robots.

05 Jun 2014
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

04 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast