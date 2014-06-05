Return to Normandy

Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, as he attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham...more

Medals are seen on the vest of former member of French Captain Philippe Kieffer's green berets commando Leon Gautier, 91 years old, as he attends a commando ceremony in Colleville-Montgomery, June 4, 2014. Gautier landed on the beach of Ouistreham with Kieffer's special forces on June 6, 1944, during World War Two. Gautier now lives in Ouistreham on the Normandy coast. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close