Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Member of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited for three minutes as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more
Maria de Lourdes Mendoza Guizar (L) is reunited wth mother in-law Carmen as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego,...more
People react as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico, at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Families gather to greet one another along the U.S. Border fence with Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A family celebrates as U.S. Border patrol agents open a single gate to allow selected families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day, in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Members of the Reyes family hug as they are reunited after U.S. Border patrol agents opened a single gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico border as part of Children's Day in Mexico at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California....more
