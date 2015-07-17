Reuters most popular Instagram
20th. Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
19th. Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf is nuzzled by another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
18th. People brave the cold and snow as they walk in the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
17th. The sunset illuminates the peaks of the mountains near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
16th. A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
15th. Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
14th. A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
13th. A man stands under an umbrella while photographing a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
12th. Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
11th. A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
10th. Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
9th. Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
8th. An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
7th. A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
6th. Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
5th. Cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
4th. An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
3rd. Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
2nd. Benny Wasserman, 81, (C) stands with other people dressed as Albert Einstein as they gather to establish a Guinness world record for the largest Einstein gathering, in Los Angeles, California, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors in Washington June 26, 2015. This picture was the most popular image on Reuters Pictures instagram feed in the first six months of the year. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Approaching Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft reveals detailed images of Pluto after a close approach with the distant dwarf planet.
Itsy bitsy face-kini
The face-kini appeared in China in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and jellyfish stings.
FAO Schwarz closes
The flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York, an iconic destination for childhood fun, closes its doors due to rising rent.
Russian World Cup tour
Russia starts preparing for the 2018 World Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
Man arrested at Whitehall
Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.