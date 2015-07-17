Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 2:40pm BST

Reuters most popular Instagram

20th. Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

20th. Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
20th. Alexo Carmona, 2, looks at Coco, a two-year-old pony, in downtown Havana March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 20
19th. Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf is nuzzled by another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

19th. Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf is nuzzled by another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
19th. Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf is nuzzled by another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 20
18th. People brave the cold and snow as they walk in the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

18th. People brave the cold and snow as they walk in the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
18th. People brave the cold and snow as they walk in the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 20
17th. The sunset illuminates the peaks of the mountains near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

17th. The sunset illuminates the peaks of the mountains near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
17th. The sunset illuminates the peaks of the mountains near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
4 / 20
16th. A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

16th. A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
16th. A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili
Close
5 / 20
15th. Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

15th. Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
15th. Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 20
14th. A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

14th. A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
14th. A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
7 / 20
13th. A man stands under an umbrella while photographing a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

13th. A man stands under an umbrella while photographing a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
13th. A man stands under an umbrella while photographing a snow storm in Times Square, New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 20
12th. Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

12th. Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
12th. Smoke rises from Villarrica volcano as seen near the town of Pucon in southern Chile, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 20
11th. A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

11th. A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
11th. A group of young men use a selfie stick to take a picture of themselves in shallow waters known as the first cataract of the River Nile outside Khartoum, Sudan, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
10 / 20
10th. Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10th. Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
10th. Visitors walk past a train-shaped ice sculpture ahead of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 20
9th. Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

9th. Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
9th. Smoke and ash rise from the Calbuco volcano as seen from the city of Puerto Montt, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Arenas
Close
12 / 20
8th. An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

8th. An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
8th. An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 20
7th. A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

7th. A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
7th. A tree is pictured in a blooming rapeseed field on a spring morning in Vufflens-la-Ville near Lausanne April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
14 / 20
6th. Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

6th. Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
6th. Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 20
5th. Cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

5th. Cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
5th. Cow stands in the middle of a busy road as auto-rickshaws pass by in Bengaluru, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
16 / 20
4th. An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

4th. An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
4th. An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 20
3rd. Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

3rd. Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
3rd. Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
18 / 20
2nd. Benny Wasserman, 81, (C) stands with other people dressed as Albert Einstein as they gather to establish a Guinness world record for the largest Einstein gathering, in Los Angeles, California, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2nd. Benny Wasserman, 81, (C) stands with other people dressed as Albert Einstein as they gather to establish a Guinness world record for the largest Einstein gathering, in Los Angeles, California, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
2nd. Benny Wasserman, 81, (C) stands with other people dressed as Albert Einstein as they gather to establish a Guinness world record for the largest Einstein gathering, in Los Angeles, California, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors in Washington June 26, 2015. This picture was the most popular image on Reuters Pictures instagram feed in the first six months of the year. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors in Washington June 26, 2015. This picture was the most popular image on Reuters Pictures instagram feed in the first six months of the year. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors in Washington June 26, 2015. This picture was the most popular image on Reuters Pictures instagram feed in the first six months of the year. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

Next Slideshows

Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft reveals detailed images of Pluto after a close approach with the distant dwarf planet.

15 Jul 2015
Itsy bitsy face-kini

Itsy bitsy face-kini

The face-kini appeared in China in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and jellyfish stings.

15 Jul 2015
FAO Schwarz closes

FAO Schwarz closes

The flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York, an iconic destination for childhood fun, closes its doors due to rising rent.

15 Jul 2015
Russian World Cup tour

Russian World Cup tour

Russia starts preparing for the 2018 World Cup.

15 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures