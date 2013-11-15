Reversing amateur plastic surgery

Venezuelan plastic surgeon Daniel Slobodianik explains to patient Keiser Cuello how the surgery would be to remove liquid silicone she had paid to be injected into her buttocks previously for aesthetic reasons, in Caracas, October 8, 2013. The reverse operation that Slobodianik carries out costs approximately $8,200 and takes between two and three hours depending on how much fluid the patient has in the area. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins