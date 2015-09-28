Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

A pro-democracy protester holds a flags read "I want real universal suffrage" as he uses an escalator outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. "Our goal in the whole movement starting from Occupy Central is to awaken...more

A pro-democracy protester holds a flags read "I want real universal suffrage" as he uses an escalator outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. "Our goal in the whole movement starting from Occupy Central is to awaken the general public of Hong Kong to the importance of democracy," Benny Tai said. "I think that has been achieved much more than expected." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

