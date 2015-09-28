Edition:
Mon Sep 28, 2015

Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or "umbrella" movement, demanding universal suffrage in the territory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or "umbrella" movement, demanding universal suffrage in the territory.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Monday marks the first anniversary of the Occupy Central or "umbrella" movement, demanding universal suffrage in the territory. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather on the stairs outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. About 1,000 pro-democracy activists rallied outside Hong Kong government headquarters on Monday to mark the first anniversary of protests that crippled parts of the Chinese-controlled city for weeks but failed to secure electoral reforms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather on the stairs outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. About 1,000 pro-democracy activists rallied outside Hong Kong government headquarters on Monday to mark...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather on the stairs outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. About 1,000 pro-democracy activists rallied outside Hong Kong government headquarters on Monday to mark the first anniversary of protests that crippled parts of the Chinese-controlled city for weeks but failed to secure electoral reforms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester rises a yellow umbrella in front of a line of policemen during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The demonstrations last year, when activists streamed on to highways to demand full democracy, became the biggest political challenge to Beijing's Communist Party leaders in years. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester rises a yellow umbrella in front of a line of policemen during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The demonstrations last year, when activists streamed on to highways to demand full democracy, became the biggest political challenge to Beijing's Communist Party leaders in years.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A pro-democracy protester rises a yellow umbrella in front of a line of policemen during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The demonstrations last year, when activists streamed on to highways to demand full democracy, became the biggest political challenge to Beijing's Communist Party leaders in years. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police stand guard as more than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Police, keen to avoid any repeat of last year's occupations, far outnumbered protesters who were unable to hold a moment of silence to recall when police fired volleys of teargas to disperse demonstrators. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Police stand guard as more than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Police, keen to avoid any repeat of last year's occupations, far outnumbered protesters who were unable to hold a moment of silence to recall when police fired volleys of teargas to disperse demonstrators.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Police stand guard as more than one thousand pro-democracy protesters gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Police, keen to avoid any repeat of last year's occupations, far outnumbered protesters who were unable to hold a moment of silence to recall when police fired volleys of teargas to disperse demonstrators. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester shouts during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Student leader Joshua Wong told Reuters the anniversary was a time to reflect on how to make progress on the road to democracy, a sentiment echoed by Benny Tai, co-founder of the protest movement that aimed to occupy the city center. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester shouts during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Student leader Joshua Wong told Reuters the anniversary was a time to reflect on how to make progress on the road to democracy, a sentiment echoed by Benny Tai, co-founder of the protest movement that aimed to occupy the city center.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A pro-democracy protester shouts during a rally outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. Student leader Joshua Wong told Reuters the anniversary was a time to reflect on how to make progress on the road to democracy, a sentiment echoed by Benny Tai, co-founder of the protest movement that aimed to occupy the city center. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester holds a flags read "I want real universal suffrage" as he uses an escalator outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. "Our goal in the whole movement starting from Occupy Central is to awaken the general public of Hong Kong to the importance of democracy," Benny Tai said. "I think that has been achieved much more than expected." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester holds a flags read "I want real universal suffrage" as he uses an escalator outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. "Our goal in the whole movement starting from Occupy Central is to awaken...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A pro-democracy protester holds a flags read "I want real universal suffrage" as he uses an escalator outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. "Our goal in the whole movement starting from Occupy Central is to awaken the general public of Hong Kong to the importance of democracy," Benny Tai said. "I think that has been achieved much more than expected." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Yellow umbrellas are displayed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework that gave it separate laws and an independent judiciary but reserved ultimate authority for Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Yellow umbrellas are displayed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework that gave it separate laws and an independent judiciary but reserved ultimate authority for Beijing.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Yellow umbrellas are displayed outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" framework that gave it separate laws and an independent judiciary but reserved ultimate authority for Beijing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Hong Kong couple holding a yellow umbrella poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot in front of the government headquarters, as policemen walk past, in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The 79-day protest last year sparked what many residents of the financial hub see as a political awakening, which has included a lively debate over how much control Beijing should have. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Hong Kong couple holding a yellow umbrella poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot in front of the government headquarters, as policemen walk past, in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The 79-day protest last year sparked what many residents of the financial hub see as a political awakening, which has included a lively debate over how much control Beijing should have.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Hong Kong couple holding a yellow umbrella poses during a pre-wedding photo shoot in front of the government headquarters, as policemen walk past, in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The 79-day protest last year sparked what many residents of the financial hub see as a political awakening, which has included a lively debate over how much control Beijing should have. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. But it failed to persuade China to allow a fully democratic vote for the city's next leader in 2017. Beijing says city voters have to chose from a list of candidates it has approved. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. But it failed to persuade China to allow a fully democratic vote for the city's next leader in 2017. Beijing says city voters have to chose from a list of candidates it has approved.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Pro-democracy protesters carrying yellow umbrellas gather outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. But it failed to persuade China to allow a fully democratic vote for the city's next leader in 2017. Beijing says city voters have to chose from a list of candidates it has approved. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Student leader Joshua Wong, who took part in the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, walks past policemen patrolling outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. On Monday, many activists carried yellow umbrellas - a symbol of the fight after protesters used them to try to fend off teargas - and some held placards depicting Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Leung Chun-ying, as the devil. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student leader Joshua Wong, who took part in the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, walks past policemen patrolling outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. On Monday, many activists carried yellow umbrellas - a...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Student leader Joshua Wong, who took part in the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, walks past policemen patrolling outside Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. On Monday, many activists carried yellow umbrellas - a symbol of the fight after protesters used them to try to fend off teargas - and some held placards depicting Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Leung Chun-ying, as the devil. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters gather next to a banner which reads "I need real universal suffrage", outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The mood was lighthearted although pro-Beijing groups held small gatherings nearby. The two sides traded a few insults, but there was no violence. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters gather next to a banner which reads "I need real universal suffrage", outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The mood was lighthearted although pro-Beijing groups held small gatherings nearby. The two sides traded a few insults, but there was no violence.

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Pro-democracy protesters gather next to a banner which reads "I need real universal suffrage", outside government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 28, 2015. The mood was lighthearted although pro-Beijing groups held small gatherings nearby. The two sides traded a few insults, but there was no violence. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, at a rally two days before the first anniversary outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Umbrella Movement became the more serious unrest in the city China took it back from Britain in 1997. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, at a rally two days before the first anniversary outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Umbrella Movement became the more serious unrest in the city China took it back from Britain in 1997.

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas, the symbol of the Occupy Central movement, at a rally two days before the first anniversary outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Umbrella Movement became the more serious unrest in the city China took it back from Britain in 1997. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas as they march to the government headquarters two days before the first anniversary in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Chinese characters on the flag read, "I want real universal suffrage". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas as they march to the government headquarters two days before the first anniversary in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Chinese characters on the flag read, "I want real universal suffrage".

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
Pro-democracy protesters hold yellow umbrellas as they march to the government headquarters two days before the first anniversary in Hong Kong, China September 26, 2015. The Chinese characters on the flag read, "I want real universal suffrage". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
