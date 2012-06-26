Revolutionary Egypt

Ahmed El-Belasy, 31, who was shot in the right eye during the revolution in January, takes part in a demonstration against police brutality in front of the Ministry of Interior building in Cairo, marking the first anniversary of the death of Egyptian activist Khaled Said, June 6, 2011. Said, 28, was beaten to death by the police in Alexandria in June 2010 with his body barely recognisable after he posted a video showing police officers sharing the spoils of a drugs bust, according to his family. The act of brutality galvanised further protests, in particular, the anti-torture Facebook page "We are Khaled Said". The page helped crystallize Egypt's political movement which eventually toppled the regime of President Hosni Mubarak. Words on his eye patch reads "January 28", referring to the date of El-Belasy's injury and Egypt's revolution. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh