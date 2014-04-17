Richest rappers
1. Sean Diddy Combs remains the wealthiest hip-hop artist, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Diddy is worth $700 million thanks largely to interests in non-musical ventures. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
1. Sean Diddy Combs remains the wealthiest hip-hop artist, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Diddy is worth $700 million thanks largely to interests in non-musical ventures. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2. Dr. Dre is worth $550 million, helped by the success of his Beats by Dr. Dre headphone line. REUTERS/David McNew
2. Dr. Dre is worth $550 million, helped by the success of his Beats by Dr. Dre headphone line. REUTERS/David McNew
3. Jay Z is worth $520 million. REUTERS/Pool
3. Jay Z is worth $520 million. REUTERS/Pool
4. Cash Money co-founder Birdman is worth $160 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4. Cash Money co-founder Birdman is worth $160 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5. 50 Cent is worth $140 million, thanks to his $100 million payout from the sale of his VitaminWater stake back in 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
5. 50 Cent is worth $140 million, thanks to his $100 million payout from the sale of his VitaminWater stake back in 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Best of Banksy
Recent works from the elusive British street artist.
MTV Movie Awards
Highlights from the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.
MTV Movie Awards red carpet
Celebrities arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards.
Party at Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.