Rick Perry's presidential bid

Friday, August 19, 2011

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to employees during a campaign stop at D.C. Taylor Roofing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to people during a campaign stop with his wife Anita in Walcott, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry (C) talks to Ruth Boston (L) and Peter Mantos during a campaign stop at Harvey's Bakery and Coffee Shop in Dover, New Hampshire August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry delivers a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry (R) greets diners during a campaign stop at "Popovers on the Square" in Portsmouth, New Hampshire August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry walks to his bus after a campaign stop at D.C. Taylor Roofing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at a business roundtable at Resonetics Laser Micromachining in Nashua, New Hampshire August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to employees during a campaign stop at D.C. Taylor Roofing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry attends a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman reacts to meeting Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry at the Hamburg Inn during a campaign stop in Iowa City, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry poses with a photo cut out of Specialist James Benal, who is serving in Afghanistan, while campaigning at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry (R) is greeted by protesters as he arrives for a campaign stop in Iowa City, Iowa August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks to people at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks as his wife Anita (R) looks on at a house party hosted by State Representative Pam Tucker in Greenland, New Hampshire August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry greets supporters at the Republicans of Black Hawk County Dinner in Waterloo, Iowa, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry greets supporters at the Republicans of Black Hawk County Dinner in Waterloo, Iowa, August 14, 2011.REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry salutes the crowd at the Republicans of Black Hawk County Dinner in Waterloo, Iowa, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Texas Governor Rick Perry gestures as he announces his presidential bid, in Charleston, South Carolina, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Maryann Chastain

