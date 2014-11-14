Riding a fine line
A general view shows Jerusalem's light rail tram as it passes by the old city's walls in Jerusalem November 13, 2014. If there has been a constant target of Palestinian attacks during weeks of unrest in Jerusalem, it is the city's Light Rail, a sleek...more
Launched in 2011, the project was hailed as a piece of infrastructure that would transform the city, bringing Israelis and Palestinians closer through shared public rail transport. While in some ways that has happened, the past few months have torn...more
A man sits on a bench at a light railway station in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli border policeman (L) and a woman carrying a child are seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A sign shows part of the route of the light tram in Jerusalem, at one of its stations in town November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A light railway driver drives a tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman looks out of a window as she rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A girl uses a mobile phone as she rides a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers, one wearing a mask, ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border policemen ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Women speak on their phones as they ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A security guard stands aboard a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian men are seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman (L) and an Israeli woman ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis ride a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Passengers are seen through a light rail tram window as they stand at a station in Jerusalem October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A security guard stands aboard a light rail tram in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Men are seen through a light rail tram window as they sit on a bench outside Jerusalem's Old City October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian woman is seen through a light rail tram window in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border policemen are seen through a light rail tram window as they walk on a crosswalk in Jerusalem November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli teens play music as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pedestrians walk on a crosswalk as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border police officers sit at a station as a light rail tram approaches in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Pedestrians walk as a light rail tram passes by in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Giant sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
Tradition defies law
A circumcision ceremony in rural Kenya for young girls of the Pokot tribe.
China: Then and now
The China of yesterday and the rising superpower of today.
The Cuban raft exodus
Cuba lifted restrictions on fleeing rafters in 1994. A look at those who made it to America and what they're doing now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.