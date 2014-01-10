Riding India's railways

Commuters struggle to board a train at Noli railway station in Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2012. India will soon invite foreign businesses to help expand its once-mighty but now outdated railways, government sources said, in a move that would mark the opening up of one of the country's last great state-controlled industries. Indian Railways is one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world, operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million passengers every day. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar