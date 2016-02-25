Riding the rails in India
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl looks out from inside a coach of a stationed passenger train at a railway station in Ahmedabad, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Commuters stand at an open doorway of a suburban train during the morning rush hour in Kolkata, India, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man reads the newspaper as he commutes to work by a local train in Mumbai, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as they head toward their destination in Mumbai, November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers board an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor sells vegetables inside the Ladies' Special train in Mumbai, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man from India's northeastern state sits in a hammock tied inside an overcrowded train bound for the Assam state at the railway station in Kolkata, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Commuters stand on the door of a passenger train as milk containers hang on the windows in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Commuters hang onto a crowded local passenger train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Passengers rest inside a train while waiting for the electricity to be restored at a railway station in Kolkata, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in the eastern Indian city of Patna, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Commuters stand at the open doorways of a suburban train as it moves over a bridge in Mumbai, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Passengers sit in a train as they wait for electricity to be restored at a railway station in New Delhi, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees travel in an overcrowded passenger train after taking a holy dip and offering prayers in the waters of Brahma Sarovar, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's Rashtriya Janata Dal party block the path of a passenger train during a protest against rising inflation on the outskirts of the eastern Indian city of Patna, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Next Slideshows
Best of the BRIT Awards
Highlights from the BRIT Awards in London.
No entry to Afghans
Additional restrictions at the Greek-Macedonian border leave hundreds of people, mainly Afghans, stuck in Greece.
Least livable cities
The ten worst cities to live in the world.
Distant galaxies
Brilliant celestial systems light-years away from us.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.