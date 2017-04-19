Edition:
Riding the subway in North Korea

People travel on a train stopping at a subway station visited by foreign reporters in central Pyongyang, North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
People travel on a train, stopping at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
Passengers wait for a train, stopping at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A woman travels on a train stopping at a subway station visited by foreign reporters in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A woman travels on an escalator to enter a subway station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
People leave a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
Railway worker closes the door as a train leaves a subway station visited by foreign reporters in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A railway worker stands by escalators at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A woman reads newspapers displayed at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
People travel on a train, stopping at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A railway worker gives a signal as the train leaves a subway station visited by foreign reporters in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
People travel on escalators to enter a subway station in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
People travel on a train, stopping at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
People travel on a train stopping at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A railway worker is reflected in a mirror as a train leaves a subway station visited by foreign reporters in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A man reads newspapers displayed at a subway station visited by foreign reporters, in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A woman travels on subway in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
A railway worker stands in front of escalators at a subway station visited by foreign reporters in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, April 14, 2017
